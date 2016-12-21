'Vikings' Tonight: Is This The Night That Ragnar Dies?

This second half of the fourth season of Vikings has been affectionately called “The Ragnar Lothbrook Farewell Tour,” because anyone with even a passing knowledge of Vikings history knows that Ragnar (played by Travis Fimmel) is soon to meet his end. And on Vikings tonight, we just might see the end of Ragnar, as the raiding band of Kattegat-ians have landed in England and are about to meet King Ecbert. According to the Lynchburg News and Advance, the new episode of Vikings tonight will have us returning to England to catch up with Ivar the Boneless and his father, Ragnar Lothbrook. Fans will recall that last week, Ragnar pointed out to Ivar that he came to England with him but had “no intention” of going back to Scandinavia. This, according to the Lynchburg News and Advance, suggests that we will see Ragnar die, and if it doesn’t happen tonight, it will definitely happen in the very near future. “Ragnar told Ivar that no matter what they do to him inside, he had to pretend to be helpless so they wouldn’t see him as a threat. So if this is a suicide mission for Ragnar, what does he think will happen to Ivar when he’s gone? I guess nobody ever said Vikings make good parents. And what will happen to us — the viewers — if Ragnar really does die this season?” Thirst for water, such #Vision, boat can build.#Dreams escapes ~History~ #Vikings.https://t.co/IP6e1okYJk#Loki. pic.twitter.com/6A38SXma3T — Redelboy (@Redelboy) December 10, 2016 Meanwhile, according to IGN, Vikings tonight on the History Channel will feature the long-awaited showdown between Lagertha and Aslaug. We’ll recall that all the way back in Season 1, Lagertha left her beloved Ragnar — and took Bjorn with her — when she discovered that Ragnar cheated on her with Aslaug and got her pregnant with a son. For five seasons, the two ladies have been involved in a delicate dance that vacillated between love (when, literally, all three of them hopped into bed together) and hate (everything we’ve seen this season). Fans, too, have been wondering: When will Lagertha have her revenge? IGN suspects that Vikings fans will get their answer tonight. The outlet spoke with Alyssa Sutherland, who plays Aslaug, and she confirmed that Aslaug will be able to out-wit Lagertha because she knows she can’t out-fight her. “If I had read any script that had Aslaug going off to fight with people or throwing down with Katheryn I think it would have been totally out of character. That’s not who she is. I like that difference. I like how it all goes down. She’s going to use her brains. She knows that physically this isn’t going to work out for her so instead she goes another route.” Vikings: Aslaug Reminds Lagertha She Is Queen (Season 4, Episode 12) | History https://t.co/51uhRhj16K pic.twitter.com/1iI8JSzl5K — Hugo McCubbin (@HugoMccubbin) December 10, 2016 Also, according to Screener, fans of the show can expect to see the full extent of Lagertha’s siege on Kattegat when they tune in to Vikings tonight. The outlet spoke to Michael Hirst, who confirmed that Lagertha’s motivations of wanting Kattegat back were — and are — motivated by revenge on Aslaug. However, he also hinted at a potential plot twist. “We know that revenge is the biggest motivator in the Viking world. You’ve got to expect that Ubbe, Hvitserk, Sigurd and Ivar are going to want to do something about that, so watch this space!” The newest episode of Vikings will air tonight on the History Channel at 9 p.m. EST. Check your local listings for the channel. You can also live-tweet with other Vikings fans on Twitter using the hashtags #Vikings and #ShieldGeeks. Recap of last night’s #Vikings. Ragnar and Lagertha both meet Aslaug, as Ivar sets sail @HistoryVikings @HISTORY https://t.co/WrleUf08kL pic.twitter.com/2tQc9jCNwb — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) December 8, 2016 Will you be tuning in to Vikings tonight? [Featured Image by History Channel]

