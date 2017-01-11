'Vikings' Tonight: Ivar The Boneless Declares War On The World?

When Vikings airs tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST on The History Channel, fans of the show will be wondering if they’ll be seeing Ivar the Boneless finally come into his own as a brutal warrior, and get revenge on the likes of Lagertha for killing his mother, Aslaug. So what can fans expect from Vikings tonight? Retweet if you are excited for tonight’s new episode of @HistoryVikings on @HISTORY! #Vikings pic.twitter.com/uJD2akKEHb — Spectrum (@GetSpectrum) December 29, 2016 According to The International Business Times, all of Ragnar’s sons with Aslaug will team up to declare revenge on Lagertha on Vikings tonight. Their reasons, of course, are understandable: now that they know that their father is dead (and they were informed by Odin himself, in the last episode, of their father’s demise), the knowledge of Lagertha having killed their mother effectively rendered them orphans. This is not to suggest, of course, that they’re wrong for feeling the way they do, but they’re certainly in for the fight of their life when they go up against a shield-maiden of that caliber. Ragnar’s sons with Aslaug will want revenge on Lagertha. Will they get it on “Vikings” tonight? But that won’t be the only thing viewers will see when Vikings airs tonight. According to Monsters and Critics, in the preview of tonight’s episode, we see Ivar talking about forming an army. More specifically, Ivar would like to form an army that’s “twice the size of the one my father took to Paris.” Show creator Michael Hirst — who is also the father of Maude Hirst, who plays Helga, and Georgia Hirst, who plays Torvi — said that we can expect to see what was once known as “The Great Heathen Army” being formed by Ivar. And, as history has taught us, the formation of The Great Heathen Army marked the rise of Ivar the Boneless’s terrifying reign as one of the fiercest Vikings that ever lived. Hirst also said that Lagertha better watch her back in the coming episodes. “She didn’t need to kill Aslaug but by doing so she’s made herself a target of revenge. Some of the sons are obliged to try and kill her. All I will say is to watch this space because she is now in an extremely vulnerable place. Then again, she’s Lagertha, she’s extraordinary and for the first time the History Channel has got a great female audience now, mainly I would say because of Lagertha, what she’s done, what she represents, her strength and things, and she won’t easily be overthrown.” Double tap if you’ll be watching Vikings tonight at 9 on History. #Vikings #History #StreamElement pic.twitter.com/pKaIRFmT0F — Element Technologies (@KodiElement) December 27, 2016 Finally, according to TV Guide, we’ll be seeing a lot of blood and gore on Vikings tonight. Alex Hogh Andersen, the up-and-coming Danish actor who plays the young Ivar, is heard telling his brothers that if nothing else, they have to form this army — and get revenge on Lagertha — because as Vikings, and as the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok, they have to keep their promises. “We do deals with kings and earls that we hate. Whatever we have to promise them, we promise. And in the end, we assemble and army twice the size of the army our father took to Paris… In the name of our dead father, in the name of Ragnar Lothbrok, the greatest hero of our country, and in the name of Odin, we declare war on the whole world.” Vikings: Season 4 Character Catch-Up – Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) | History https://t.co/vCG7GLS6O6 pic.twitter.com/4TzbpAAtFN — Hugo McCubbin (@HugoMccubbin) December 22, 2016 Vikings airs tonight on The History Channel, at 9:00 p.m. EST. Check your local listings for the channel. Will you be watching Vikings tonight? [Featured Image by The History Channel]

