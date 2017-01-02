Watch 2017 Rose Bowl Parade Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video For Monday's Parade

Viewers who want to watch the 2017 Rose Bowl Parade will be in luck, with streaming video available for the New Year’s holiday tradition that’s actually pushed back one day later this year. The Rose Bowl Parade will be held Monday in Pasadena, with the festivities kicking off at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT). The parade will be broadcast on a host of channels both in the United States and internationally, and will also be available online (a link to the streaming video can be found below). Some viewers may have been a bit confused to turn on the television on January 1, the day the parade is normally held, and found only NFL pregame shows. Since its inception in 1890, the founders contended with difficulty of holding the parade on a Sunday. As Onward State noted, the parade organizers came into trouble in 1893 when New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday, and they were afraid that the parade would spook horses outside of churches along the parade route. That unique dilemma led to what became a permanent tradition of never holding the Rose Bowl Parade on a Sunday, something that has happened 15 times since the parade was first founded. Those who do watch the parade will see quite a show. The Rose Bowl Parade covers 5.1 miles and took 80,000 man hours of work to put together, Fansided reported. [Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images] And as Onward State noted, there is quite a bit that goes into each of the floats. “The 2017 Rose Parade will feature 44 different floats, more than 400 horses, and 22 marching bands (including the Blue Band). The Tournament of Roses requires that every float must have its entire exterior surfaces covered in organic material: flowers, seeds, bark, vegetables, fruits, nuts, etc. No artificial material is allowed, nor is artificial coloring of organic material. In fact, the parade uses so many flowers, the 1892 parades organizers once feared a shortage of flowers due to harsh winter storms.” And the fantastic floats seen in the Rose Bowl Parade aren’t just something that come together at the last minute. As PennLive.com reported, the process of creating a float and entering it into the parade takes close to a full year. Designs for the floats are submitted to the Tournament of Roses — the committee that oversees the parade — in February and receive approval in March. The floats are built using only plant material and then tested to make sure they can drive and function correctly, the report noted. The process of actually affixing seeds and dried flowers to the floats starts around the beginning of December, with about 60 people working 10 hours a day for 10 days to decorate a single float, PennLive.com reported. [Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images] Watching the 2017 Rose Bowl Parade live online might be the only practical way to see it if you can’t make it to a television. While the parade itself will attract crowds of people, it’s not that easy to get a good spot. As MyNewsLA.com reported, people started showing up more than 18 hours in advance of the parade to make sure they could see it. “A permanent spot on a sidewalk can be kept by standing vigil, starting at noon Sunday. The traditional Rose Parade ‘blue line’ along the street is the honor line. People and their belongings must remain on the curb until 11 p.m. Sunday, when they can move to the honor line.” Those who want to watch the 2017 Rose Bowl Parade live online will actually have a few options to choose from. There will be live-streaming video of Monday’s parade on ESPN’s online site WatchESPN. There will also be live video of the parade on HGTV and KTLA. [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]

