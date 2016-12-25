Watch 'Christmas At The White House' With President Barack Obama And 'First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell' With Oprah Winfrey On TV, On Demand And Live Streaming [Video]

Oprah Winfrey is celebrating Christmas night on the OWN network with two White House specials. Both shows previously aired but will replay on Dec. 25. The first show is Christmas at the White House: An Oprah Winfrey Prime Time Special and the show begins at 9 p.m. ET. The second show is First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell To The White House and that show airs at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch both specials streaming live online at the OWN website or through OWN official apps. Check local listings to watch on TV. OWN is a subscription channel and you will need a cable or satellite login to watch the live stream. Oprah Winfrey will take viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour of the White House and speak with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama about their Christmas preparations. Many people have weighed in on their opinions regarding the Obamas leaving the White House and the transition underway for President-elect Donald Trump to take office in January. As the Obamas have been in the White House for eight years, many will find the Christmas episode as bittersweet. Check out the videos above for previews and highlights of Michelle Obama’s exclusive interview with Oprah. On Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama issued a joint weekly address where they wished the nation and the world a Merry Christmas. In addition to expressing their gratitude for serving the nation for the past eight years, the President gave a special mention to U.S. troops and encouraged all citizens to show their support for the armed forces. President Obama suggested citizens visit the website Joining Forces for tips, suggestions, tools and ideas for supporting our troops and their families. While the First Lady will discuss White House decorations in the Oprah Winfrey special, she told viewers that this year’s holiday theme is “The Gift of the Holidays.” President Obama also addressed the nation and stated the following. “And the greatest gift that Michelle and I have received over the last eight years has been the honor of serving as your President and First Lady. Together, we fought our way back from the worst recession in 80 years, and got unemployment to a nine-year low. We secured health insurance for another twenty million Americans, and new protections for folks who already had insurance. We made America more respected around the world, took on the mantle of leadership in the fight to protect this planet for our kids, and much, much more. “By so many measures, our country is stronger and more prosperous than it was when we first got here. And I’m hopeful we’ll build on the progress we’ve made in the years to come. “Tomorrow, for the final time as the First Family, we will join our fellow Christians around the world to rejoice in the birth of our Savior. And as we retell His story from that Holy Night, we’ll also remember His eternal message, one of boundless love, compassion and hope.” You may hear the full address and Christmas wishes from the President and First Lady in the video player below. The special First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell To The White House is a joint program created by OWN and CBS. The interview marks the last time First Lady Michelle Obama will conduct an interview from the White House. President Obama makes a brief appearance during the interview. The First Lady is candid about her views regarding the office, how she prepared herself for the job as First Lady and what the future holds after Jan. 20. In addition to watching Christmas at the White House: An Oprah Winfrey Prime Time Special and First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell To The White House live streaming online or on television, both episodes are on demand at the OWN channel. You can find First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell To The White House on demand at CBS. Are you going to watch both specials? How do you feel about saying farewell to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama? [Featured Image by The White House, Pete Souza/AP Photo]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx