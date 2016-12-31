Watch 'Harry Potter' Movie Marathon Via TV And Live Streaming Online New Year's Eve

Harry Potter fans are in for a treat as Freeform will air a movie marathon on New Year’s Eve, with more movies to air on New Year’s Day. There are eight, Harry Potter films and the movie marathon will feature five of the first six movies on New Year’s Eve. The final two movies are part 1 and part 2 of the seventh book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and are not included in the marathon on Saturday, but will air on Sunday, New Year’s Day. Also missing from the initial lineup is the fifth movie Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, this movie will not air on Freeform, however, it is on HBO for those who subscribe. Fans can tune in to their local Freeform station on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, beginning at 7 a.m. ET to start the marathon. The movies play all day until 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day then take a break before picking up later in the evening. Check your TV provider for times and channels. Those who have a cable or satellite subscription can watch the Harry Potter movie marathon live streaming online. Check out the video player above to watch trailers for all eight Harry Potter movies. Fans can download Harry Potter wallpaper for their computers and mobile applications below. Freeform will play the following Harry Potter movies beginning at 7 a.m. ET, Dec. 31, 2016, and on Jan. 1, 2017) Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (7 a.m. ET, Dec. 31, 2016) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (10:30 a.m. ET, Dec. 31, 2016) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban(2:30 p.m. ET, Dec. 31, 2016) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (5:30 p.m. ET, Dec. 31, 2016) Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (9 p.m. ET Dec 31, 2016) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 (5:30 p.m. ET Jan. 1, 2017) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (9:58 p.m. ET Jan. 1, 2017) Harry Potter Trailer Stills, Photos here The Harry Potter book series is in the same order as the movies. It is unknown why Freeform chose not to air the fifth movie Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Written by British author J.K. Rowling, the first book was published in 1997 and became an instant success. The book series was written from 1997 until 2007, while the movies were filmed from 2001 until 2011. The newest films are prequels to the Harry Potter series. The first film is Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and was released in Nov 2016. Two more movies are planned for 2018 and 2020. For many Harry Potter fans; however, nothing compares to the original seven books and movies The seven books are listed below. Book 1: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (in the United Kingdom, the book is titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Book 2: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Book 3: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Book 4: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Book 5: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Book 6: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Book 7: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Those who want to watch the Harry Potter movie marathon will need to have a cable or satellite subscription. Freeform is not a free, basic channel so there is no way to watch it for free legally. With a cable or satellite TV subscription, users can download apps or visit their television provider’s website and watch the movies streaming live online. You can also access the Freeform website for information regarding watching their programs streaming live and on demand. Here is a link to the Freeform Live stream. There are Freeform apps available for viewing too. As Freeform is geared towards family viewing, the Harry Potter movie marathon is a great choice for kids and families that want to spend the day binge-watching one of the most successful movie franchises in history. Important Harry Potter Links Harry Potter at Scholastic Harry Potter Movies on IMDB Pottermore official Site The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort Harry Potter Wizard’s Collection Harry PotterWiki J.K. Rowling Website [Featured Image by COO7/Shutterstock]

