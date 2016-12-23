Watch 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' Live Stream Online, Listen To Full Soundtrack, And Get Free Coloring Pictures [Video]

NBC will rebroadcast the holiday classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas Friday, Dec. 23, at 8 p.m. ET. The Dr. Seuss made-for-tv movie is not included in NBC’s online, streaming episodes or on demand through sites like Hulu and Netflix. For those who want to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas in its extended form, your best chance is to watch it streaming live from NBC or on television when it airs. Otherwise, you will need to purchase the beloved movie. You may listen to the full How the Grich Stole Christmas soundtrack in the video player above The soundtrack includes the classic Christmas song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” Boris Karloff stars in the animated feature as both the narrator and voice of the Grinch. How the Grinch Stole Christmas Pictured: How the Grinch Stole Christmas! [Image by Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. used with permission)] How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a movie the entire family may enjoy during the holiday season. First published as a book in 1957, the movie was made for television in 1966. Now celebrating 50 years, it’s easy to understand how watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a family tradition in many homes, much in the way the Sound of Music is watched every Christmas. You may watch the complete movie The Sound of Music online and on-demand streaming from ABC. How the Grinch Stole Christmas airs only on NBC this year. How the Grinch Stole Christmas Pictured: How the Grinch Stole Christmas! [Image by Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. (used with permission)] The story How the Grinch Stole Christmas delivers the true meaning of Christmas to children of all ages. The Grinch is a character that is ostracized from the Whos of Whoville. The Grinch is tall, green and has terrible hygiene, while the Whos love to primp and preen themselves to perfection. The characters do not look at all human, yet have human characteristics. This makes them easily relatable to young children and helps them to receive the lessons contained in the story. As How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a wonderful lesson for children, you might want to include additional Grinch-themed activities over the holiday weekend. You can get free How the Grinch Stole Christmas coloring pictures and pages from the sites below. By using characters that don’t look the same as the common person, children often find it easier to relate to the emotions and plot being expressed. For example, Sesame Street characters come in all shapes, sizes and colors. There is no room for racism or prejudice when lessons are taught through characters that are purple, blue, yellow, red and green. Similarly, Dr. Seuss used characters that children could identify with on an emotional level, yet couldn’t isolate into categories of race or ethnicity. These methods help combat racism and prejudice in young children. Because How the Grinch Stole Christmas tells the story of a member of the community who felt isolated and unloved, yet learns how to open his heart, and likewise, the community learns how to accept him and show him love, the moral lessons in How the Grinch Stole Christmas cannot be overlooked. This is the perfect story for Christmas as it reminds children and adults not to look at the material aspect of the holiday, but to embrace one another with love and kindness. How the Grinch Stole Christmas Pictured: How the Grinch Stole Christmas! [Image by Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. (used with permission)] How the Grinch Stole Christmas is so popular that it was turned into a movie in 2000 starring comedic and dramatic actor Jim Carrey. Ron Howard directed the film that received critical praise. For many, watching Jim Carrey’s version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas is just as much a holiday tradition as watching the original Dr. Seuss version. Jim Carrey covered the original song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” You may hear Jim Carrey’ version from the soundtrack in the video player below. In addition to the original, animated movie and the Jim Carrey version, How the Grinch Stole Christmas was developed into a Broadway musical and an upcoming film featuring Benedict Cumberbatch is set for a 2018, release. Are you going to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas streaming live online at NBC this year? Check your local listings for time and channel. You may also visit NBC Live to watch it streaming. How the Grinch Stole CHristmas begins at 8 p.m. [Featured Image by NBC Universal (used with permission)]

