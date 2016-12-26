Watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball With Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers, And More Via Live Streaming, TV, And On Demand [Video]

If you missed the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2016, you can watch it again in several ways. First, the CW will rebroadcast the holiday concert that was recorded live at Madison Square Garden tonight at 8 p.m. ET. In addition to the TV broadcast, the CW has included the full video on their on-demand service. You can watch the Jingle Ball online at the official website, through CW apps, and on smart TVs with on-demand capabilities. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is an annual concert and tour that features top singers and bands as they spread their music and holiday cheer across the nation. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert took place on December 9, 2016, and the CW first aired it on December 15. The show has a star-studded lineup of performers, and the performances have since gone viral. In popular demand are videos of Justin Bieber’s performance of “Let Me Love You,” Ariana Grande’s performance of “Into You,” Hailee Steinfeld singing “Starving” and Lukas Graham’s “Mama Said.” Performers featured at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2016 include the following artists. Justin Bieber Ariana Grande The Chainsmokers Diplo Niall Horan Lukas Graham Daya Grace VanderWaal Hailee Steinfeld Fifth Harmony Ellie Goulding Charlie Puth Lukas Graham DNCE You can watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2016, full video on demand at the CW. This year, iHeartRadio announced through a press release they had partnered with New York homeless charity Robin Hood to release the song “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” as a way to raise funds and create awareness. The song is a collaboration and includes vocal by DNCE, Daya, Hailee Steinfeld, Fifth Harmony, Tinashe, Charlie Puth, Rita Ora, and others. “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” is the last song on the television special and is receiving radio play. The song’s release is the beginning of a new tradition iHeartRadio will participate in each year. Here is a statement about this new tradition as explained in the press release. “This special holiday song release marks the beginning of an annual tradition of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented Capital One. The exclusive version of ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ will broadcast live on over 100 iHeartRadio stations across the country and video streamed live on CWTV.com tonight. The song will also be included in the CW Network exclusive national broadcast of the 2016 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One on December 15. And, beginning Saturday, Dec. 10 the song will be played on hundreds of iHeartMedia’s radio stations across the country through Christmas day.” You can watch the video of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” as performed live at the 2016 Jingle Ball in the player below Those who watched the show during its original airing had the opportunity to text donations or contribute online to Robin Hood. You may learn more about homelessness in New York and the Robin Hood charity at the official website. It’s unclear what charity the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will partner with in 2017. John Sykes, the president of Entertainment Enterprises at iHeartMedia, released a statement regarding the new focus to support charities during the Jingle Ball. “The homeless in New York City and across the country are hardest hit during the holiday season and it’s incredible to see that once again musicians and artists have stepped up to help those less fortunate. iHeartMedia is committed to using all of our powerful assets — radio, digital, video, live events and social — in the spirit of giving back to the needy during the holidays.” Are you going to watch the replay of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers, Fifth Harmony, and more tonight? [Featured Image by Todd Owyoung for iHeartRadio]

