Watch Joseline Hernandez With Baby Father Stevie J After Giving Birth To Bonnie Bella

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez gave birth to her first child Bonnie Bella earlier this week. Her baby father Stevie J was quick to embrace his daughter after a bitter paternity battle throughout Joseline’s pregnancy. Bonnie Bella Jordan 12.28.16 A photo posted by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:38am PST However, a recent live video of Joseline and Stevie show that the new parents are playing nice for now. The on and off couple were getting some food together and seem to be enjoying each other’s company. However, they are not getting back together as Stevie J is in a relationship with Faith Evans. #PressPlay Glad to see #StevieJ and #JoselineHernadez are on good terms! A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:07am PST Earlier this month their last reunion did not go as planned as Stevie accused Joseline of assaulting him on two occasions. The Grammy award winning producer later revealed that the then pregnant Joseline attacked him for being in the company of her Love and Hip Hop Atlanta rival Tommie. However, Stevie denies sleeping with her and stated that they had a sexual relationship. It seems as though the Puerto Rican Princess had a smooth pregnancy as she went on Instagram live after giving birth to Bonnie to shout out the VH1 production team and some of her entourage. Joseline is releasing a delivery special on VH1 where you will be able to see more of the behind the scenes action before the birth of her daughter. It seems as though doula stayed with Joseline as she gave birth in a birthing pool. The Puerto Rican princess stated that she did not use epidural during her childbirth and she seemed to be in high spirits and full of energy despite just having a child. The wild Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star also threw an epic baby shower leading up to her pregnancy. My daughter and my niece???? A photo posted by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Dec 29, 2016 at 1:31pm PST It is unclear how long Joseline and Stevie will play nice as they have to sort out parental custody arrangements as well as child support. Stevie J has stated that he wants full custody while Joseline has vowed that she will never let the Hip Hop producer see his daughter. While there were rumors that Young Dro may be Joseline’s baby father, a DNA test proved that Stevie is in fact the father. However, the “Shoulder Lean” rapper confirm that he is appearing in the next season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. #9monthspregnant #Lahhatl #vh1 #37weeks A photo posted by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Dec 21, 2016 at 7:29am PST Stevie J is rumored to be dating Candice Boyd despite his new TV series Leave It To Stevie teasing a romance with Faith Evans. The couple had been friends for over 20 years and Stevie stated that their relationship is new and they are taking things slow. Neither Faith nor Stevie has posted a picture together recently on social media and it is unclear whether they are still dating or not. VH1 is yet to announce the release date for Joseline’s delivery special series; however fans can expect it to air early in 2017. Both Joseline and Stevie are expected to appear in the next season of LHHATL despite rumors that the original cast members are moving on. Fans of Joseline won’t be able to see a full picture of Bonnie Bella until the delivery special is released. One of Stevie J’s more shocking allegations during her pregnancy was that she was under the influence of drugs. According to TMZ, Joseline took a test to prove that the rumors are false: “Joseline filed docs and attached 3 drug test results that show she tested negative for various drugs — including cocaine, amphetamines and weed. She also attached a note from her care provider stating she’s had a healthy pregnancy.”

How long do you think Stevie J and Joseline's reunion will last?

