Watch 'Lucifer' Live Streaming Online And Full Episodes On Demand Free, When Does Season 2 Return? [Video]

If you’re in need of a Lucifer/Chloe fix, you’re not alone. The Fox hit show Lucifer has been on winter hiatus and fans are feeling the cold chill of loss. Many are asking when Lucifer Season 2 returns, while others want to catch up on the mid-season finale. There’s good news in store for everyone. Fans of the show can watch the past five episodes of Lucifer free online through Yahoo View. These are full episodes and you don’t need a TV subscription in order to watch them. The last episode to air was Season 2, Episode 10 titled “Quid Pro Ho” and it revealed some pertinent information regarding Lucifer’s and Chloe’s relationship. Lucifer Season 2 returns on Jan. 16, 2017, at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Check out the video player above for previews, latest news, updates, and behind-the-scenes footage. Lucifer Season 2 premiered on Sept. 19, 2016. The following episodes comprise Lucifer Season 2, and there is plenty more drama to come. Earlier this year, Fox announced they had ordered additional episodes, making Season 2 a full season. Here is the list of Lucifer Season 2 episodes. Episode One: “Everything’s Coming up Lucifer” Episode Two: “Liar, Liar, Slutty Dress on Fire” Episode Three: “Sin Eater” Episode Four: “Lady Parts” Episode Five: “Weaponizer” Episode Six: “Monster” Episode Seven: “My Little Monkey” Episode Eight: “Trip to Stabby Town” Episode Nine: “Homewrecker” Episode Ten: “Quid Pro Ho” Episode Eleven: “Stewardess Interruptus” (airs Jan. 16, 2017) Episode Twelve: “Love Handles” Episode Thirteen: “A Good Day to Die” Episode Fourteen: “Candy Morningstar” Episode Fifteen: “Deceptive Little Parasite” Lucifer Season 2 Cast While Yahoo View has the first five episodes, Fox has put all 10 episodes of Season 2 on their website. Check out these cast photos from the 2016 Comic Con. There are 22 episodes scheduled for Season 2, according to IMDB. Currently, there’s no place online to watch Lucifer Season 1 for free. You can watch the full season on Hulu, but you will need either a free trial or a subscription to log in and view the full episodes. Currently, Hulu has every episode of Lucifer including Season 1 and Season 2 online for subscribers to watch. Watch Lucifer Season 1 and Season 2 on Hulu. Spoiler Alert! If you want to catch up on “Quid Pro Ho” before the show returns you have plenty of options. With Yahoo View, you can view the episode online free. Check out the video below. In the last episode, we learned that Chloe was a miracle baby who was born when God sent Amenadiel to help a barren woman conceive. Now that Amenadiel and Charlotte realize that God created Chloe specifically for his favorite son, they plan to use her to draw them together. Charlotte and Amenadiel still want to return to heaven and they think Lucifer and Chloe is the ticket. It’s quite a change when in the previous episode, Amenadiel had to convince Charlotte why blowing Chloe to bits with a car bomb would not be the way to get back in Lucifer’s good graces. No one can understand why Lucifer feels so strongly about Chloe, but now that they know she is the miracle baby Amenadiel was sent to earth to bring into existence, it’s starting to make sense. Now that Dr. Linda Martin knows that Lucifer is the devil, their relationship as doctor and patient has changed. Lucifer needs his time with Dr. Martin and her counsel has helped him grown in many ways. Lucifer is just beginning to realize what love is and it’s because of Chloe. There is always drama and tension between Lucifer and Chloe, but Episode 10 truly is the culmination of everything that has built up since the first episode. Fans will want to tune in to Episode 11 on Jan. 16, and see how Lucifer and Chloe will pick up where the tension left off. Now that Amenadiel and Charlotte are working together to push Lucifer and Chloe together, we’re certain to see lots of drama ensue. [Featured Image by Brendan Meadows/FOX (used with permission)]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx