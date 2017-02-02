Watch 'Miss Universe' On-Demand As Miss France Wins, Full Episode Online [Video]

If you’ve watched the news lately, you probably heard that Miss France won the Miss Universe 2016 beauty pageant. If you missed the pageant on Fox or via the live stream, you can now watch the full episode online and on demand. Steve Harvey hosted the show that aired on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 from the Philippines and assembled some of the world’s most beautiful women. Iris Mittenaere dazzled the crowd and you can relive the glamour and beauty of the moment by watching the full Miss Universe episode on demand. The full episode is now available through Yahoo View and Fox on demand. Users might need a cable or satellite subscription in order to watch the Fox episode, but no sign-in is required to watch through Yahoo View. Duty calls: Iris is making a stop at the US Embassy in Manila before heading off to New York City. #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/en3F156oCl — Iris Mittenaere (@MissUniverse) February 1, 2017 Iris Mittenaere has wasted no time in fulfilling her duties as Miss Universe 2016. She has made several appearances and those who want to follow her itinerary can do so through the official Miss Universe pageant website. The website features the latest news and updates for the title holder and Iris Mittenaere has plenty of public engagements ahead. All that glitters is gold. Our Top 3: France, Haiti, Colombia #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/LWBE4ty25c — Iris Mittenaere (@MissUniverse) February 2, 2017 Beauty pageants are a popular, cultural event and are held all over the world. The Miss Universe pageant is one of the most popular and in addition to millions of U.S. viewers attracts viewers worldwide, making the audience reach innumerable. With the advent of social media network and the number of countries represented, there is no way to calculate how many people watch the Miss Universe pageant online, through social media and on TV. The Miss Universe pageant was formerly owned by President Donald Trump and NBC, but was sold as Donald Trump pursued a political role and launched a presidential campaign. VarietyWME/IMG secure rights reported on the sale that saw to Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA beauty pageants. “Having worked closely with The Miss Universe Organization in the past, we understand the incredible potential of the events and the star-quality of the participants,” said Mark Shapiro, chief content officer of WME/IMG. “The global reach of The Miss Universe Organization and the content opportunities presented by the pageants make this a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio.” Though controversy ensnared the beauty pageants during President’s Trump campaign, there were no protests or controversies related to Trump and the Miss Universe 2016 competition. Prêt pour la journée. #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/bl9iHzpuiF — Iris Mittenaere (@MissUniverse) February 2, 2017 Meet the Miss Universe 2016 contestants in the following video playlist. See the photo below of Miss France Iris Mittenaere just moments after being crowned Miss Universe 2016. Just moments after crowning. #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/tx39Mufjpv — Iris Mittenaere (@MissUniverse) February 2, 2017 The Miss Universe 2016 pageant incorporated social media as a way to give viewers a chance to watch and participate with the show. As beauty pageants are often held before the public and with a panel of judges, the 2016 Miss Universe included plenty of behind-the-scenes videos, opportunities to vote on the contestants and there was a live stream of the National Costume competition. There were plenty of chances to see photos and videos of the contestants, as opposed to decades ago when the first introduction to the pageant’s contestants was when they were introduced on television during the show. Those who are interested in attending a live Miss Universe pageant as an audience member should follow the competition page on the official website. The competition page will provide the latest news and updates for the upcoming Miss Universe pageants, including where it will be held and how the public may attend. Did you watch the Miss Universe pageant when it aired live on TV and online? Are you going to watch the full episode on-demand? Did you agree with the results? Do you think Miss France Iris Mittenaere was the best women to win Miss Universe? You can follow the Miss Universe pageant at the official website, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google Plus. [Featured Image by Fox (used with permission)]