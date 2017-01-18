Watch 'Sherlock' Season 4, Episodes 1, 2 And 3 Online [Video]

Sherlock Season 4 has come to an end, but that doesn’t mean demand for watching the popular PBS series has subsided. PBS unveiled the first episode live, streaming online during its debut and currently both the second and third episodes are available to watch for free online. Sherlock had a bit of an upset when on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, the third and final episode was leaked online. Though some worried the leak would cause an upset in Sherlock’s ratings, the show still has a tremendous following. Demand for Sherlock Season 5 is high, and the series currently has a 9.2 IMDB rating. There are several ways to watch Sherlock Season 4 on demand and earlier today, the official Sherlock Facebook page shared a post stating you can watch the full season on Vimeo. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as Dr. John Watson, Sherlock has gripped audiences with Sherlock’s amazing powers of perception and logical reasoning since the series premiered in 2010. Season 4 consists of three episodes. They are as follows. Sherlock Season 4 Sherlock Season 4, Episode 1: “The Six Thatchers” Sherlock Season 4, Episode 2: “The Lying Detective” Sherlock Season 4, Episode 3: “The Final Problem” PBS has removed the first episode from the website, but episode 2 and 3 are still online for free. Those who want to watch “The Six Thatchers” will need to buy the episode from one of several video sites such as Vimeo, YouTube or Amazon, or wait until it is added to the Sherlock series on Netflix. You can watch Sherlock, Episode 2 and Episode 3 in the video links below. The links are for the official PBS Sherlock Masterpiece site, where the two remaining videos can be watched for free. PBS Passport members may be able to watch the entire Sherlock season through PBS as well as the full season of their newest program Victoria. Check with your local PBS channel to determine your viewing privileges as a PBS Passport member. Got #WILLPassport? You can watch all of #SherlockPBS, + **every** ep of #VictoriaPBS! Here’s how to get it: https://t.co/UyzjA08Epf — IL Public Media (@willpublicmedia) January 18, 2017 Many public television stations will keep Sherlock Season 4, Episode 3 online until the end of January. Check with your local public television station for additional Sherlock episodes on television and to find out how long they will keep the show online and on demand. #ICYMI: Watch the #SherlockPBS Season 4 finale “The Final Problem” online until January 29: https://t.co/NyP4hXRt1Y pic.twitter.com/AkhTQ8tI6G — Nine Network (@TheNineNetwork) January 17, 2017 #SherlockPBS is a popular hashtag that continues to trend when the Sherlock series airs. Reaction to the season finale has been mixed with some feeling the season was not up to the same caliber as previous seasons. Others have shared their positive feedback. Check out some viewer reactions to Sherlock Season 4 as shared on Twitter below. @Markgatiss Love the season and the behind the scenes. We want more Mycroft- brother &sister spinoff. #SherlockPBS — Kathy Downing (@HIPAAqueen) January 17, 2017 Just watched recorded last Sherlock Holmes on PBS. #SherlockPBS . I regret wasting my time on season 4. Writer needs get off drugs. — Judge Bob Orr (@JudgeBobOrr) January 18, 2017 The relationship between Sherlock and Dr. Watson is the crucial thread that has kept Sherlock a top show for generations. Season 4 of Masterpiece’s Sherlock is no exception. Much of the season centers around Sherlock’s and Dr. Watson’s relationship and whether it is strong enough to survive the most difficult challenges. Watch this video where Martin Freeman discusses his character’s relationship with Sherlock and why two people who have so many noticeable differences can work together harmoniously. Actor Martin Freeman discusses why the unusual friendship of John and Sherlock works so well. #SherlockPBS https://t.co/d8jBcihUFU — klru (@klru) January 17, 2017 PBS caused a bit of confusion and upset with many Sherlock fans by changing the time for the season finale. Some markets chose to promote the Victoria PBS premiere by shifting Sherlock’s time. While many fans expected to see Sherlock Sunday night at 9 p.m., the show had been moved ahead of schedule to make room for Victoria. This caused many people to miss the show and combined with the leaked episode, may have impacted how many people actually tuned in to watch the broadcast on television. More than a few disgruntled fans shared their upset about the Sherlock time switch with their local PBS stations. Oh, @tpt: Sherlock broadcast was *earlier* tonight than the past two weeks’ episodes. How about sticking w/ a common show time? This blows. — Kelly Groehler (@KellyGroehler) January 16, 2017 what the heck – why would @tpt air the final episode of sherlock series 4 at a different time than the other two eps??? ???? — k8 ☃️❄️ (@prairey) January 16, 2017 @wedupbs People take it for granted Sherlock will air Sundays at 9PM. Really didn’t appreciate your bait & switch this evening. — Laurbinky (@laurbinky) January 16, 2017 Did you watch the Sherlock Season 4 finale or were you one of the many who missed it due to the time change? Did you come across a leaked episode online? Are you going to watch Sherlock Season 4, Episodes 1, 2 and 3 on demand? [Feature Image by Todd Antony Hartswood Films 2016 for Masterpiece/PBS (used with permission)]