Watch 'Sherlock' Season 4 Premiere Live Streaming Online Or TV, Where To Watch Complete Series [Video]

Excitement mounts as Sherlock Season 4 Episode 1 “The Six Thatchers” premieres and those who watch the popular series are thrilled for its return. The series is a joint production between the BBC and WGBH (PBS Boston). Sherlock returns tonight at 9 p.m. ET, and the show is available to watch online at both PBS and BBC One. Those with a television subscription can log in through their cable or satellite provider’s PBS channel either online or through apps, and watch Sherlock live streaming online in real time. Check out the videos in the player above for behind-the-scenes Sherlock Season 4 footage, previews and more. Sherlock currently has a 9.2 IMDB rating. There are two official Sherlock sites. You may see both sites in the links below. Sherlock BBC Official Site Sherlock PBS Official Site Watch Sherlock on PBS The first three seasons of Sherlock and the special Sherlock movie Unlocking Sherlock air exclusively on demand at Netflix. All other video streaming sites offer Sherlock for pay, except for Hulu which doesn’t have Sherlock at all. Sherlock is available for pay on Itunes, YouTube, Amazon, Vudu and Google Play. The Season 4 Sherlock cast is as follows: Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes Martin Freeman as Dr. John Watson Una Stubbs as Mrs. Hudson Rupert Graves as Inspector Lestrade Mark Gatiss as Mycroft Holmes Amana Abbington as Mary Watson Louise Brealey as Molly Hooper Andrew Scott as Jim Moriarty Lindsay Duncan as Lady Smallwood Sherlock episodes and air dates are as follows: Sherlock Season 1, Episode 1: “A Study in Pink” Oct. 24, 2010 Sherlock Season 1, Episode 2: “The Blind Banker” Oct. 31, 2010 Sherlock Season 1, Episode 3: “The Great Game” Nov. 7, 2010 Sherlock Season 2, Episode 1: “A Scandal in Belgravia” May 6, 2012 Sherlock Season 2, Episode 2: “The Hounds of Baskerville” May 13, 2012 Sherlock Season 2, Episode 3: “The Reichenbach Fall” May 20, 2012 Sherlock Season 3: Episode 1: “The Empty Hearse” Jan. 19, 2014 Sherlock Season 3: Episode 2: “The Sign of Three” Jan. 26, 2014 Sherlock Season 3: Episode 3: “His Last Vow” Feb. 2, 2015 Sherlock Season 4: Episode 1: “The Six Thatchers” Jan. 1, 2017 Sherlock Season 4: Episode 2: “The Lying Detective” Jan. 8, 2017 Sherlock Season 4: Episode 3: “The Final Problem” Jan. 15, 2017 There were two Sherlock specials. The first aired as a prequel to the Season 3 premiere and was available only through the BBC and the BBC Youtube account. It was titled “Many Happy Returns” and aired on Dec. 24, 2013. The second special is available on Netflix as a stand-alone movie and is titled The Abominable Bride. It aired on Jan. 1, 2016. The Abominable Bride features a Victorian theme and is available for purchase through YouTube, though you can watch it for free with a Netflix subscription. Benedict Cumberbatch granted an interview with PBS before the Sherlock Season 4 premiere. During the interview, he explained how he developed his Sherlock character. “Sherlock isn’t just Sherlock, he was a baby, then a child, then an adolescent, then a young adult, and then the 30-year-old that you met in Series One Episode One. We know he’s got a brother called Mycroft and parents but what the hell was his childhood really like? I wanted to know all that information very early on because you’re playing the most adapted and greatest fictional detective of all time. You need to have a back story to work off as an actor because what are you doing other than emulating certain airs and graces and mannerisms. What I try to do is underpin all those decisions with an informed understanding of who my character is. “ Also interviewed was Martin Freeman, who plays Dr. John Watson. As Freeman’s character is now married and preparing for fatherhood, he explained how his character’s changes would impact his relationship with Sherlock Holmes. You may read his response below. “The fact John is with Mary and ensconced in that life and not living at Baker Street anymore changes something in the relationship between John and Sherlock. It wouldn’t be much of a show if it changed it to the extent there was just that domestic life and all we were doing were feeding babies and changing nappies and then Sherlock is off fighting crime on his own. It still has to be the same show so there has to be a bit of give and take. Obviously when you get married and have a baby that trumps everything else in real life but for this show John and Sherlock’s friendship has to stay central so it will still be very John and Sherlock centric but the reality is that John has moved on as he did in Conan Doyle’s books – he moved out and had his own life slightly away from that.” Are you a Sherlock fan? Are you looking forward to tonight’s episode? Check with your local PBS station for air times as well as replays. Keep in mind, those who want to watch Sherlock, live streaming online, will find the simplest option is through your television subscription provider. For example, DirecTV, Dish Network and Spectrum are just a few of the cable and satellie providers that have apps and online sites where you can watch live streams from your favorite networks. Additionally, more networks are launching their own independent apps, and you wil need your television provider’s login information to watch. Many BBC on demand programs aren’t available to those in the U.S, however, if you subscribe to a cable or satellite package with the BBC, you can access live streams and online on-demand programming like Sherlock through your account. By checking with your local PBS station online, you’ll find the best way to watch Sherlock live streaming and on demand. Will you watch Sherlock tonight? Are you going to watch on TV, via live stream or wait until it’s on demand? [Featured Image by Todd Antony/Hartswood Films 2016 for Masterpiece/ PBS (used with permission)]

