'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo' To Feature One More Cameo Before Finale: Kim Seul Gi Of 'Oh My Ghostess' To Make Future Appearance In K-Drama [Video]

With only three more episodes left to air until it concludes, it is evident that Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo will end in last place among K-dramas airing the same time it does. To be fair, it really did not have much of a chance given its competition, one K-drama in particular: The Legend of the Blue Sea. That drama airing on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) marked the K-drama returns of two of the biggest Hallyu stars in the industry today, Jun Ji Hyun and Lee Min Ho. Not only that, The Legend of the Blue Sea is Min Ho’s last K-drama before he takes care of conscription or his mandatory military duty. Despite this, the cast and crew of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo are steadfast knowing there are viewers who love their drama. Besides the intriguing coming-of-age love story unfolding between Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) and Jung Joon Hung (Nam Joo Hyuk), the drama continues to entice with unique writing and special guest cameos. This is especially true for the latter in which Lee Jong Suk made a cameo appearance in the second episode as himself (featured video above). K-drama fans know he was the main lead in one of MBC’s successful K-dramas for this year, W. Later on, Z.Hera, Ji Soo, and Seohyun of Girls’ Generation made appearances too (videos of Ji Soo and Seohyun cameos below). For those who do not know, they are Joo Hyuk’s fellow cast members onMoon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Now we know that Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo will have at least one more major cameo before the series concludes. Kim Seul Gi will be making a cameo appearance in the MBC K-drama in an upcoming episode. Kim Seul Gi will be playing a supermarket employee in an upcoming episode of Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. According to Soompi, the Korean actress and comedian known for being a cast member of Saturday Night Live Korea (SNL Korea), decided to make an appearance thanks to her close relationship to writer Yang Hee Sung and actor Kang Ki Young who plays Kim Bok Joo’s uncle, Kim Dae Ho. Because of how close Seul Gi is with Hee Sung, he made sure to pay closer attention to Seul Gi’s character despite it being a cameo appearance. Not only that, Kim Seul Gi showed great chemistry with Kang Ki Young during filming too. Kim Seul Gi and Kang Ki Young showed great chemistry working together on set of “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.” [Image by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)] We actually know some of the details of Kim Seul Gi’s cameo appearance. The scene was filmed on December 29 in front of a supermarket. Kim Dae Ho (Kang Ki Young) stops in to by and ends up on a “soju date” with the supermarket employee (Seul Gi). Apparently, the scene was rather cute and the staff cheered after watching Seul Gi’s adorable acting. Afterwards, Kim Seul Gi thanked the cast and crew and was able to take a picture with Kang Ki Young. “I had a great time filming such a good drama thanks to good relationships. Thank you for the warm welcome. Please continue giving love and support to Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.” Kim Seul Gi first worked alongside Kang Ki Young and writer Yang Hee Seung in the 2015 K-drama “Oh My Ghostess.” [Image by Total Variety Network (tvN)] For those who do not know, Kim Seul Gi worked alongside Kang Ki Young in the 2015 K-drama Oh My Ghostess starring Park Bo Young and Jo Jung Suk. She played Shin Soon Ae, a ghost who is trying to resolve her “grudge” so she can move on. Apparently, she believes her grudge is not sleeping with a man when she was alive. Ergo, she possesses the body of Na Bong Sun (Bo Young) and tries to seduce Kang Sun Woo (Jung Suk). Kang Ki Young played Heo Min Soo, the second-in-command at the Italian restaurant Sun Woo owns. Yang Hee Seung was one of the writers for Oh My Ghostess. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo only has three more episodes to air until it concludes as of the publication of this article. It airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 p.m. KST on MBC. For those who do not have access to Korean public channels, it can be viewed exclusively on Viki. [Featured Image by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)]

