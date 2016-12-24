'When Calls The Heart Christmas': Hallmark Movie Helps Wrap Up Countdown To Christmas, Starring Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing

When Calls The Heart Christmas is another good Christmas presentation to round out your holiday weekend. For the past few weeks, Hallmark has provided you the best in holiday entertainment with their “Countdown to Christmas.” When Calls The Heart Christmas is part of that holiday movie package. The movie also helps kick-off the upcoming new season of the hit television show When Calls The Heart. Based on the novel by Janette Oke, the movie is directed by Neill Fearnley and written by Robin Bernheim Burger. According to TV Guide, When Calls The Heart Christmas stars Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, and Lori Loughlin. Three wise men? #Hearties #WhenCallsTheHeartChristmas @DLissing @KavanjSmith @hallmarkchannel @WCTH_TV pic.twitter.com/1lcPmmcKgE — K. L. Connie Wang (@BeTheBuddha) December 19, 2016 Synopsis for the movie When Calls The Heart Christmas on Hallmark Channel The holidays are here, and Elizabeth plans to help everyone pull off the best Christmas ever. In her home town of Hope Valley, families are living in crisis with the recent loss of many of their homes and loved ones. Without some husbands being able to provide, the community needs to ban together to help everyone get what they need. Elizabeth wants to help and has planned to have shipments of food, supplies, and gifts delivered to Hope Valley just in time for the holidays. However, her plans are thwarted after a train delays, which backs up the shipments and threatens to ruin Christmas for them all. Meanwhile, the mayor is not so happy about the upcoming annual banquet and pageant. And a man’s strange arrival in town makes everyone paint him as mysterious. However, he quickly begins to win over their hearts as his knack for human kindness is apparent. A common peddler who knows how to get what he needs to survive, the kind stranger shares his ideas with the towns people. Eventually, suspicious residents begin to accuse the man of being a thief. What is more, Jack is dying to spend a moment of quiet time with Elizabeth so he can ask her to come with him to the Mountie Ball. As chair for the Christmas Committee, Elizabeth has her hands full as she tries to console the people after they learn that none of their needed items will arrive in time for Christmas. That’s when Sam, the mysterious stranger, takes the lead in helping everyone to see that Christmas is not always about material things, but about the spirit of giving and the witnessing of real-life miracles. This time next week I know where the #Hearties will be … #WhenCallsTheHeartChristmas ???? ????????#HeartieArt @DLissing @erinkrakow pic.twitter.com/jv5LEGrirz — Angel Streets (@AAngels132) December 19, 2016 Actress Erin Krakow (via Hallmark Channel) “Best known for her recurring role on Lifetime Television’s “Army Wives,” rising star Erin Krakow has graced both the stage and screen during her acting career. A classically trained actor, Krakow studied at Juilliard, earning starring roles in a number of the esteemed school’s productions, including Viola/Sebastian in “Twelfth Night,” Helena in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and Yelena in “Black Russian.” Actor Daniel Lissing (via Hallmark Channel) “One of Australia’s rising stars, Daniel Lissing has been cast as Lt. James King, a series regular in ABC’s “Last Resort,” directed by Martin Campbell (“Casino Royale”) and produced by Shawn Ryan (“The Shield,” “The Unit”). He is also a popular singer/songwriter and performs to packed houses all over Sydney. Lissing was chosen by Inside Film Magazine as one of “Australia’s Rising Talents” in their June/July 2012 issue and Australia’s “TV Week Magazine” included Lissing in their recent “Australia’s Sexiest Blokes on Television” issue.” When The Heart Calls Christmas sounds like the perfect movie for Christmas day. Viewers will recognize themes related to rural farm life, along with community action, strong faith, and the spirit of giving and receiving. When Calls The Heart Christmas is produced by WCTH Season 4 Productions, Brad Krevoy Television, and Believe Pictures. Watch When Calls The Heart Christmas this Sunday, December 25, at 8/7 p.m. Central on the Hallmark Channel, according to Channel Guide Magazine. Recently, My Christmas Love aired on Hallmark. [Featured Image by Ricardo Hubbs/Crown Media]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx