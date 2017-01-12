Stranger Things is proving to be one of the most in-demand, and popular, shows on Netflix. And now that we’ve watched — and re-watched — Season 1 ad infinitum, the question begs itself: when does Stranger Things come back on? Is a premiere date for Season 2 near? With Season 2 of ‘Stranger Things’ set in 1984 producers say it will have a darker tone than Season 1 to match the feel films from that year pic.twitter.com/SffCSZvH5w — Film_Facts’ ???? (@talkiefacts) January 11, 2017 Pop Sugar claims that they know the answer to the question, “When does Stranger Things come back on?” They believe that it will come back on “sometime this year.” While they later speculate that it will be closer to the summertime — thereby putting it in direct competition with Game of Thrones — they also point out that the new teaser video for Season 2 features all of the titles of the episodes in the upcoming season. Some of the names are pretty interesting, including “The Boy Who Came Back To Life” (who died in the first place?!), “The Pumpkin Patch,” and of course, “The Lost Brother.” Check out the teaser clip below for a full list of the names of all the episodes in Season 2. In an interview with respected sci-fi outlet IGN, Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers gave us a little of insight of what’s to come, especially when Stranger Things does come back. Citing influences like John Carpenter, Stephen King, and Steven Spielberg, the Duffers said that it was “fun” to mix genres, and that there was a certain joy in creating a show that people could genuinely get terrified at, even without any “torture porn” thrown in the mix. ” We wanted to do a couple things with this season. We didn’t want to do The Killing thing. We wanted it to resolve that main thing of Will going missing in the first season. So in that sense, it is like an eight-hour movie. Now, we don’t answer all the questions by the end of the season – there are definitely some dangling threads. The hope is that it feels satisfying but that we left room and that if people respond to it we can go back into this world. But if we do get to go back, it’s not a second season as much as a sequel.” Does this mean that the show doesn’t plan to go on past the second season? WHEN YOUR FAVE MEETS YOUR OTHER FAVES GAAAAAHD ????

ps. Petition for Anna to be on Stranger Things Season 2 lol pic.twitter.com/zfq1xqbL3z — e r i c a ❀ (@WeirdKendrick47) January 9, 2017 For his part, producer Shawn Levy feels as though we should never underestimate the Duffer brothers, because they will always have some tricks up their sleeve. And even though neither the cast nor the crew of Stranger Things took home any awards on the night of the Golden Globes, they will have a lot of surprises up their sleeves when Stranger Things does return. Levy sat down with SlashFilm to talk about what fans can expect in the coming season, and it’s not what they would think! “At every turn, the Duffers and we were determined to not have this feel like typical television. That meant that the visuals are a little bigger and a little more iconic. It meant that the approach to the score is completely untraditional for television. It’s all two guys and all electronic. It meant in casting we saw hundreds of kids, and we turned down dozens of kids who were brilliant. But we turned them down because we needed more than talent. We needed authenticity.” What do you think will happen when Stranger Things does return? Leave your thoughts about the return of Stranger Things Season 2 in the comments below. [Featured Image by Netflix]

