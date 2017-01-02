'Will & Grace' Revival Confirmed!

Are you sitting down with a martini or a box of cheap wine, because the Will & Grace revival has just been confirmed! Leslie Jordan, who played Beverly Leslie on the original NBC comedy, confirmed in an interview with KPBS that NBC has ordered a 10-episode short season that starts shooting over the summer. Rumors about the revival have been floating around ever since the four stars and two creators got back together for that hilarious 10-minute video during the 2016 presidential campaign. When the interviewer said that the show “perhaps” might be back, Jordan corrected him quickly, saying, “not perhaps. Absolutely.” This is the first absolute confirmation that has been given, but not the first hint that a Will & Grace revival was coming. In December, during an interview with PrideSource, Megan Mullally was asked if the show was coming back or if she was working on new episodes. In a very un-Karen like moment, Megan replied simply this. “Well, OK. All I can say is that there is a very good chance that that might happen. It’s not happening right this second. I mean, we’re not rehearsing or anything like that. But there is a very good chance that something is going to materialize…can’t really talk about it or say anything, because you know how it is.” It’s difficult to imagine what the 10-episode arc will be about, although Mullally had some ideas. She indicated that with Donald Trump as president, the story lines could just write themselves and riff on the current state of American societal and political mores. She did say that she sees Karen as the secretary of state for a President Trump. After all, they are very old friends. The rest of the principle cast are sure to make room in their schedules to shoot the 10-episodes. From left, Megan Mullally, Debra Messing and Eric McCormack. [Image by Frank Micelotta/AP Images] Debra Messing, who played Grace, one-half of the title characters, has been having fun doing guest spots on other shows and specials, coming off of a two-season run starring on The Mysteries of Laura. Eric McCormack, who played the other half of the title as Will, has been keeping busy. His turn in the Canadian science fiction drama Travelers was picked up for broadcast by Netflix before the series finished airing in Canada. He’s also been busy guest starring on multiple television shows and participating in various charities. Megan Mullally, of course, has been in many films and is a prolific voice actress, lending her signature tone to shows from Sofia the First to Bob’s Burgers. She is currently promoting the recently released romantic comedy, Why Him? starring James Franco, Bryan Cranston, and Zoey Deutch. [Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images] Sean Hayes, who played the flamboyant Jack McFarland, has done numerous voice acting gigs since the end of Will & Grace. He’s also been involved on the producer side of several shows including the popular supernatural drama, Grimm. Will & Grace was broadcast on NBC for eight seasons and was considered a groundbreaking comedy and was the darling of Thursday night television. During the 8-year run, Will & Grace earned 83 Emmy Award nominations and won 16 total awards. The hour-long series finale was the most watched episode of the last two seasons of the series. The manner of the final episode brings into question how exactly a new season would fit into the story. If you don’t remember, during the finale, Will and Grace have a falling out that lasts for years. Despite a forced reconnection initiated by Karen and Jack, Will and Grace drift apart again. The series ends as Will and Grace reunite 20 years later, meeting as their kids move into their dorm rooms. The episode and the series ends as Will and Grace watch ER and talk about how their children are going to be married. NBC hasn’t released any details or commented on Jordan’s revelation. [Featured Image by Reed Saxon/AP Images]

