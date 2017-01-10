10 Ways To Organize Your Magazines

January 10, 2017 admin Uncategorized 0

For Architectural Digest, by Lindsey Mather. Courtesy of West Elm Mid-Century magazine side table in walnut wood and antique brass by West Elm; $249. westelm.com Courtesy of Burke Decor Handle It magazine rack by Cyan Design, available at Burke Decor; $110. burkedecor.com Courtesy of Anthropologie Bamboo magazine rack by Anthropologie; $78. anthropologie.com Courtesy of Nyova ON hanging magazine rack by Nyova; $220. nyova.com Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Versa acrylic magazine rack by Neiman Marcus; $440. neimanmarcus.com Courtesy of AllModern MAG side table by Eric Pfeiffer for Offi, available at AllModern; $199. allmodern.com Courtesy of A+R Guidelines magazine rack in dark gray by Frederik Roijé, available at A+R;$245. aplusrstore.com Courtesy of Noble & Wood Saddle magazine rack in Carrara marble by Noble & Wood; $921. nobleandwood.com Courtesy of CB2 Format magazine holder by CB2; $25. cb2.com Courtesy of Design Within Reach Float magazine rack by J-Me, available at Design Within Reach; $80. dwr.com More from Architectural Digest: 126 Stunning Celebrity Homes Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Gorgeous Beverly Hills Home Go Inside a $53 Million Private Jet Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s Incredible L.A. Mansion 22 Incredible Indian Palaces (You Can Stay At) Tour the World’s Most Luxurious Submarine Superyacht

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*