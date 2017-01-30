Dying Teen Fulfills Stunning Bucket List Item: Tasering Somebody

A 16-year-old girl with terminal leukemia got to fulfill at least one item on her bucket list in a stunning fashion: getting to Taser someone. Doctors recently told Alyssa Elkins she has four months to live. So she put together a list of things she’d like to do in her final days, according to WCMH TV. Along with things like getting a cute puppy, visiting Disney World and trying on wedding dresses, Elkins had another unusual request: to shoot a stun gun at someone. Elkins, who lives on a farm near McConnelsville, Ohio, got the idea when she saw a video of her uncle, Ohio State Highway Patrolman Josh Barry, being hit with a Taser during his training. She giggled at the way he writhed after being hit, so she added “Taser someone” to the list, according to the Columbus Dispatch. Elkins fulfilled her dream on Sunday after eight employees of the Newark Police Department volunteered to be hit with a Taser by the teen. She stunned them one at a time in front of a group of 50 people, all of whom yelled “Taser! Taser! Taser!” before Elkins pulled the trigger. Each volunteer was held by two spotters to keep them from crumpling to the ground, the paper said. Take a look at how it went down: One of the volunteers, Sgt. Doug Bline, admits being hit with a Taser wasn’t his first choice of fun activities, but he was happy to do it for Elkins. “It is unpleasant to say the least,” he told WBNS TV. “But if for five seconds it makes somebody’s dream come true, especially someone in her situation, I think it was well worth it no matter what.” Seeing how the volunteers writhed after being Tasered was an experience for Elkins. “I don’t like inflicting pain on people,” she told the station. “I didn’t know it was going to be that painful really.” The next bucket list item may be a little less painful, but no less stunning: a family trip to Disney World in February, according to the Associated Press.