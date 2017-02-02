Here’s What $300,000 Will Buy You In All 50 States

Fact: Three hundred grand will get you a decent home pretty much anywhere in America. But depending on which state you live in, your house might also come with a seven-acre forest, a landscaped pool and a kitchen that would make Ina Garten faint. So let’s take a road trip. Here’s what you can buy for $300,000 in all 50 states. Related: 11 Beach Houses You can Buy Right now for Less Than $300,000 ZILLOW ALABAMA (4 BR, 4 BA) Hey, golfers. This turnkey home in Florence is located next to a lush course, which you can peep from the sunroom and patio. See the Listing ZILLOW ALASKA (2 BR, 2 BA) Admit it: You’ve always wanted to live in your own log cabin. And with a Jacuzzi in the backyard (overlooking a lake), moving to Alaska doesn’t sound so bad… See the Listing ZILLOW ARIZONA (3 BR, 2 BA) Who needs a fancy resort? We’ll just buy this house in Tucson and literally never leave the pool. See the Listing ZILLOW ARKANSAS (3 BR, 2 BA) If crushing on a kitchen is wrong, we don't want to be right. See the Listing ZILLOW CALIFORNIA (3 BR, 2 BA) OK, we could get used to barbecuing in Apple Valley. See the Listing ZILLOW COLORADO (2 BR, 1 BA) Welcome to your little cabin in the woods in Manitou Springs. Enjoy the view. See the Listing ZILLOW CONNECTICUT (4 BR, 2 BA) This Woodstock colonial has a stone fireplace to keep you warm in the winter and a lake to keep you cool in the summer. ZILLOW DELAWARE (4 BR, 2 BA) Who cares how many bedrooms this home in Ocean View has? You'll be spending all your time at Bethany Beach (only two miles away). See the Listing ZILLOW FLORIDA (4 BR, 2 BA) Night swimming in our Oviedo backyard is about to become our favorite new hobby. See the Listing ZILLOW GEORGIA (5 BR, 3 BA) Hmm, maybe we'll make this log cabin in Cleveland our first vacation home. S'mores, anyone? See the Listing ZILLOW HAWAII (4 BR, 1 BA) When you live in place called Hawaiian Paradise Park, it's impossible to be in a bad mood. Not enough palm trees? Don't worry, there are more in the backyard. See the Listing ZILLOW IDAHO (3 BR, 1 BA) Cottage living at its finest (in Boise's Rocky Mountain foothills). See the Listing ZILLOW ILLINOIS (3 BR, 2 BA) Oh heyyy, dream kitchen in Lombard. With that amazing copper sink, we don't even mind doing the dishes. See the Listing ZILLOW INDIANA (3 BR, 2 BA) Can't decide whether to live in the city or the country? This adorable little Craftsman is a 15-minute drive from downtown Indianapolis, but it also sits on 1.5 acres of land. Win-win. See the Listing ZILLOW IOWA (4 BR, 3 BA) Who needs neighbors when you have a 2.5 acres, two ovens and a built-in espresso machine? See the Listing ZILLOW KANSAS (5 BR, 3 BA) If Dorothy had had a porch like this, she'd never have gone to Oz in the first place. See the Listing ZILLOW KENTUCKY (4 BR, 2 BA) Yeah, we think we could watch a few Netflix marathons in here. See the Listing ZILLOW LOUISIANA (4 BR, 3 BA) So if we move into this charming house in St. Martinville, we get to eat beignets every day, right? See the Listing ZILLOW MAINE (4 BR, 2 BA) Who cares if it's freezing in Parsonsfield for more than half the year? The house comes with 70 (yes, 70) acres of sledding hills. See the Listing ZILLOW MARYLAND (3 BR, 3 BA) Oooh, maybe we should get this cute Colonial in Baltimore… See the Listing ZILLOW MASSACHUSETTS (3 BR, 1 BA) Want a quirky house full of character? Move to this charming Victorian in Haverhill. See the Listing ZILLOW MICHIGAN (2 BR, 1 BA) A cute-as-a-button bungalow just a block from Lake Michigan? Sign us up. See the Listing ZILLOW MINNESOTA (3 BR, 2 BA) If we can have this adorable dining room, we promise we'll stop eating in front of the TV. See the Listing ZILLOW MISSISSIPPI So if we move to Vicksburg, we can basically live in a castle. Oh yeah, and there's a greenhouse and a two-bedroom carriage house on the property too, NBD. See the Listing ZILLOW MISSOURI (3 BR, 3 BA) New Yorkers, take note: In Saint Louis, you can live in the city and you get a dining room. See the Listing ZILLOW MONTANA (3 BR, 1 BA) Home, home on the range… See the Listing ZILLOW NEBRASKA If you need us, we'll be right here, sipping lemonade. See the Listing ZILLOW NEVADA (4 BR, 3 BA) Who wants to mow a lawn, anyway? See the Listing ZILLOW NEW HAMPSHIRE (4 BR, 2 BA) When we buy this seven-acre farm in Strafford, we can finally get that pony we've always wanted. See the Listing ZILLOW NEW JERSEY (6 BR, 2 BA) Ooo, we hope this awesome old house from 1893 doesn't have any ghosts… See the Listing ZILLOW NEW MEXICO (3 BR, 3 BA) Hi. This Rancho Rio home has soaring beamed ceilings, kiva fireplaces and a sprawling yard that overlooks the Sandia Mountains. Goodbye. See the Listing ZILLOW NEW YORK (1 BR, 1 BA) For the sake of argument, let's just see what $300K gets you in Manhattan. Congrats! It's a 350-square-foot studio apartment on East 43rd Street. See the Listing ZILLOW NORTH CAROLINA (3 BR, 1 BA) Gah, this 1920s Durham bungalow checks all our period-detail boxes. (Built-in-bookshelves, we love you.) See the Listing ZILLOW NORTH DAKOTA (5 BR, 3 BA) Why would you ever leave this sprawling ranch replete with wet bar, wine bar and big ol' deck perfect for entertaining? See the Listing ZILLOW OHIO (4 BR, 4 BA) Four bathrooms and a pool: We'll take it! See the Listing ZILLOW OKLAHOMA (3 BR, 2 BA) We're kind of obsessed with the industrial-rustic ceiling in the kitchen of this 1939 Tulsa home. ZILLOW OREGON (2 BR, 1 BA) High-efficiency furnace. Charming porch. Newly remodeled kitchen. The dream is alive in Portland. See the Listing ZILLOW PENNSYLVANIA (3 BR, 2 BA) Sure, it's semi-detached, but it's also just outside Philadelphia in one of the best school districts in the state. See the Listing ZILLOW RHODE ISLAND (2 BR, 1 BA) New England beach-town cottage goals. See the Listing ZILLOW SOUTH CAROLINA (2 BR, 2 BA) Can we just retire now to this fancy-pants gated community in Myrtle Beach? See the Listing ZILLOW SOUTH DAKOTA (2 BR, 2 BA) Six acres and your own private lake. Oh, and did we mention there's a treehouse with electricity? See the Listing ZILLOW TENNESSEE (3 BR, 3 BA) This Knoxville stunner features four sunlights, a solarium, a spiral staircase and, um, a natural spring that flows through the property. See the Listing ZILLOW TEXAS (4 BR, 3 BA) You want brand-spanking new and sprawling? That's what you'll get in this 3,000-square-foot Katy Oaks McMansion. See the Listing ZILLOW UTAH (4 BR, 2 BA) Now that's a porch. See the Listing ZILLOW VERMONT (2 BR, 2 BA) Ever dream about a quiet cabin in the middle of nowhere? Yeah, us too. See the Listing ZILLOW VIRGINIA This brand new Norfolk beach house could be yours for a mere $319,000. (Plus the cost of transporting your boat, obvi.) See the Listing ZILLOW WASHINGTON (4 BR, 3 BA) This '60s split-level is extra groovy, thanks to a huge wooded backyard and open-concept floor plan. See the Listing ZILLOW WEST VIRGINIA (5 BR, 2 BA) We don't know where Moorefield is, but we're job-hunting there immediately. See the Listing ZILLOW WISCONSIN (5 BR, 4 BA) The beamed ceilings in this Green Bay home have us saying "Go Packers." See the Listing