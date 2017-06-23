How the Star selects and tests recipes

This story is part of the Star’s trust initiative, where, every week, we take readers behind the scenes of our journalism. This week, we focus on how food writer Karon Liu selects and tests recipes until they’re perfect in the Star Test Kitchen.Karon Liu, the Toronto Star’s food writer, has many roles. A good half of his job is covering the GTA’s food scene. That includes writing about what’s new and trendy, profiling chefs and people, checking out the best food destinations (he prefers the suburbs because they get less press). He also tests every recipe that appears in the Star, so readers can rely on dishes to turn out when they try recipes at home. You’ll notice a “Star Tested” icon in recipes that run on Star platforms — we’re going to show you exactly what Liu puts into that.How many recipes does the Star publish each month?The food section comes out every Sunday on Star Touch and in print and online on Wednesdays, which equals to at least one recipe a week. I have two weekly recipe columns, which alternate between Single Adult Diner (easy, weeknight single-serving meals) and Homebody Gourmet (home versions of restaurant dishes). Every so often we’ll do a larger recipe feature highlighting an in-season ingredient, food trend, cooking technique or holiday, and those features typically have three recipes. Long story short, at least four a month but it’s usually more like five or six.Article Continued BelowWhere do you find your recipe inspiration?For Single Adult Diner, the recipes are inspired by whatever I have in the fridge or on sale at the supermarket because that’s how most people cook at home. I can intuitively predict what taste and textures I’ll get when I combine certain ingredients or cook them in a certain way. Years of writing about food and interviewing chefs and cookbook authors also gives me an understanding of what makes a good dish, such as the need to brighten up a salty dish with something acidic or when in doubt, roasting a vegetable will result in charred, sweet deliciousness 99 per cent of the time.For more complicated recipes or genres of cooking I’m not as familiar with, I turn to the library in the Star Test Kitchen, where we have an entire wall of cookbooks collected by my predecessors, Jennifer Bain and Marion Kane. Joy of Cooking is a good general resource that’s continually updated, Dorie Greenspan’s cookbook, Dorie’s Cookies, is a baking bible. I have a shelf dedicated to Madhur Jaffrey’s Indian cookbooks and a bunch of other books organized by type of cuisine.