How the Stars editorial board works

This story is part of the Star’s trust initiative, where, every week, we take readers behind the scenes of our journalism. This week, we focus on how the Star’s editorial board chooses its topics.A vital part of the Toronto Star is its editorial board — a team of writers and editors, who are separate from the newsroom and weigh in on issues with positions that reflect the media organization’s values and opinions. The editorial board, led by editorial page editor Andrew Phillips, is also responsible for publishing letters to the editor, editorial cartoons, columns and opinion pieces by guest writers. The board operates independently from the newsroom: Its members do not report to the editor-in-chief and the board has its own workspace down the hall; it is entirely separate from news reporting.The team’s editorials — unsigned, to represent the views of the Star — are thoughtful arguments that push decision makers to take action on public issues through arguments grounded in fact and reason. The Star is well known for taking progressive positions that are in line with the Atkinson Principles put in place by founder Joseph Atkinson — but that’s just the starting point, Phillips says.Article Continued Below “While we are guided by certain principles, we’re not prisoners of them.”That’s where trust comes into play. Over time, the body of work the editorial board publishes has helped form a consistent reputation for the Star — so that readers can seek insight and different viewpoints through arguments grounded in fact and reason. Each morning, the editorial board’s members — Phillips, along with deputy editorial page editor Jordan Himelfarb and writer Dianne Rinehart — meet and discuss what to tackle. Editorial board members are well versed in the issues of the day and nimble enough to write on a vast variety of topics. One minute they might be taking a position whether the TTC should receive an award, for example, and the next day writing on Justin Trudeau’s foreign policy.