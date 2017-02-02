'Sharkwater' Filmmaker Goes Missing During Dive Off Florida Keys

A search is underway for a Canadian filmmaker and shark conservationist who vanished Tuesday during a dive off the Florida Keys. Rob Stewart, 37, who directed and produced the award-winning documentary “Sharkwater,” was last seen near Alligator Reef off Lower Matecumbe Key around 5 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement. The Toronto resident was using closed-circulation rebreathing equipment while exploring a shipwreck with a small team, his friend Paul Watson wrote on Facebook. Search continues today for missing diver Rob Stewart @USCG working w partners throughout night and today pic.twitter.com/ZliDKdKZzW— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 2, 2017 This rebreathing system eliminates bubbles by removing carbon dioxide from recirculated air, making a diver less likely to scare off fish. However, the equipment can carry more risks than conventional scuba tanks, the Miami Herald reported. Speaking to CTV News on Thursday, Stewart’s sister said that after surfacing from their third expedition of the day, one team member passed out. During the rescue, the boat “lost sight” of her brother, she said. Stewart, who had been working on a sequel to his film, likely also passed out before floating away, Watson wrote. So happy to be shooting #sharkwater2 with the best cameras and equipment in the world. For the first time I can show you sharks through my eyes… because the cameras can shoot fast and high res enough for you to see the personality in #sharks faces that people that spend their lives with sharks truly understand #shotonred @reddigitalcinema @gates.underwater image @reefhunter @abc4explore @sharkgirlmadison @zeisscameralenses #zeiss A photo posted by Rob Stewart (@teamsharkwater) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:44pm PST “When last seen Rob was wearing a drysuit and a rebreather apparatus,” Watson added. “Hopefully the drysuit will keep him afloat but the fear is that he sank near where he was last seen. Divers with deep water experience are participating in the search.” Stewart’s father, Brian, confirmed details of his son’s disappearance to Florida’s Sun-Sentinel, noting that Rob is a “very, very experienced diver” who has dedicated his life to conservation efforts. Barcroft via Getty Images The “Sharkwater” director is a vocal advocate for conservation. “His mission in life is to save the world’s oceans from the devastation being wreaked upon them,” his father said. Stewart’s friends and family have asked the public to help with the search. A GoFundMe page to help cover the costs has been set up. As of Thursday it had raised more than $115,000. “All excess funds not used will be donated to www.finfree.org to help address the global slaughter of sharks,” the page reads. Related Coverage Shark Attacks Are On The Rise. But You Shouldn't Worry About It. These Majestic Sharks May Live More Than 400 Years Protecting Our Ocean Group Buys Fishing Net So Others Can't, Will Save Up To 10,000 Sharks