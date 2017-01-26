The 10 Most Beautiful Candy Shops Around The World

For Architectural Digest, by Elizabeth Stamp. There’s no outing sweeter than a trip to the candy shop. With colorful treats from floor to ceiling, candy stores bring out the kid in every shopper, whether they grew up in the era of penny candy or the latest outrageous confection. These shops also offer something for visitors who are just as sweet on design. From a lablike location of Papabubble in Japan to a lavish old-fashioned shop in France, we’ve found ten Willy Wonka–esque fantasy worlds that blend fun and high design. These stores also bring a sense of humor to the shopping experience, with larger-than-life lollipops and candy canes as well as cheeky themes, such as a pharmacy stocked with candy pills (no prescription needed). Take a tour of these inventive spaces that are sure to give you a sugar rush. Courtesy of Dylan’s Candy Bar Dylan’s Candy Bar, Miami Candy mogul Dylan Lauren — daughter of fashion designer Ralph Lauren — brought her popular treat emporium south in 2013. A lollipop tree stands in the center of the main floor, candy cane columns surround the perimeter, and cases are adorned with oversize candy buttons. Lauren collaborated with Gensler on the design for the space in the landmarked building and kept the original wood ceilings, which she thought looked like chocolate bars. 801 Lincoln Road, Miami; dylanscandybar.com Courtesy of the Candy Room The Candy Room, Melbourne, Australia Local firm Red Design Group used line drawings to create the playful two-dimensional surroundings of the Candy Room. The black-and-white interiors look like a child’s artwork come to life, with bursts of color supplied by the shop’s wide selection of candy. 1/155 Queen Street, Melbourne; +61-39-670-7665 Courtesy of Candylawa Candylawa, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Pronounced “candy lover,” Candylawa is a cartoonlike wonderland of sweets. Created by Redesign Group, a New Zealand firm, the two-level store is divided into several sections, including stations for design-your-own lollipops or marshmallows and a French patisserie for parents — or kids — with a more sophisticated palate. Panorama Mall, Takhassusi Street, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; candylawa.com Courtesy of Miette Confiserie Miette Confiserie, San Francisco At the Hayes Valley outpost of the popular San Francisco bakery Miette, candy is the star. Owner Meg Ray and her former husband, Christopher, who designed the shop, were inspired by old-world European patisseries when creating the sunny interiors. Glass apothecary jars filled with licorices, caramels, and sour candies line the wood shelves or sit atop cake stands in the charming window display. 449 Octavia Street, San Francisco; miette.com Courtesy of Papabubble Papabubble, Yokohama, Japan Barcelona-based candymaker Papabubble’s Yokohama location looks like a cross between a mad scientist’s lab and a hip art gallery. Schemata Architects used concrete, glass, and black tile to give the store an industrial feel. Visitors can watch the artisans making the company’s Murano-glass-like hard candies though the windows that separate the kitchen from the retail space. 4-76-1 Aioi-Cho, Naka-ku Yokohama, Japan; papabubble.jp Courtesy of Sugarfina Sugarfina, Beverly Hills, California Rosie O’Neill and Josh Resnick wanted to create a candyland for adults when they opened Sugarfina. Specializing in international sweets, the shop includes more than 125 varieties, two-thirds of which aren’t available anywhere else in the U.S. The signature turquoise bento boxes can be customized with different candy cubes (the store’s candy consultants pass samples to help you make your selections). 9495 South Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills, California; sugarfina.com Courtesy of Candylicious Candylicious, Singapore At Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore’s answer to Las Vegas, Candylicious offers 9,000 square feet of sugary treats. Trees dripping with candy flank the entrance to the shop, and the walls are lined with over 250 pick-and-mix varieties. The store also offers more than 5,000 different products from well-known brands such as M&M’s and Hershey’s. 26 Sentosa Gateway, Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore; candyliciousshop.com Courtesy of SugarSin SugarSin, London A candy shop in Pippi Longstockingprovided the inspiration for the interiors of SugarSin, a store in London’s Covent Garden. Swedish sisters Anna Nilsson and Josefin Deckel worked with local firm Barber Design to create the colorful and quirky emporium, which stocks traditional Scandinavian treats as well as modern favorites. 70 Long Acre, London; sugarsin.co.uk** Courtesy of Méert Méert, Lille, France While Méert is famous for its waffles, the selection of candy in its old-world-style shops is not to be missed. The Lille boutique is located in an 18th-century building, renovated to its current splendor in 1839 by architect César Benvignat. The store features ornate gilt and carved-wood accents and is connected to an equally lavish tearoom. 27 rue Esquermoise, Lille, France; en.meert.fr Courtesy of Happy Pills Happy Pills, Zaragoza, Spain Candy is just what the doctor ordered at Happy Pills, a pharmacy-themed sweets company in Spain. Pick up a bottle of your favorite gummy remedy—from a 75-milliliter vial to an enormous 1,500-milliliter canister—or a small assorted pillbox for emergencies. Centro Comercial Puerto Venecia, Zaragoza, Spain; happypills.es