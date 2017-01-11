The 5 Best Resorts In The Florida Keys

For Condé Nast Traveler, by CNT Editors. Courtesy The Moorings Village Condé Nast Traveler readers voted in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards and let us know their favorite resorts in The Florida Keys, which include everything from private island hideaways to fully equipped cottage colonies stretching from Islamorada all the way down to Key West. 1. The Moorings Village, Islamorada The Moorings Village, an 18-acre resort halfway between Miami and Key West, is home to 18 West Indies-style cottages and homes on what was formerly a working coconut plantation. Adirondack chairs and hammocks are scattered throughout the beautifully landscaped property, and the resort fronts one of the largest private beaches of all of The Keys. The surrounding waters are filled with Bonefish and Tarpon in the Gulf and Sailfish, Marlin, and Mahi-Mahi in the Atlantic — a fisherman’s dream. Courtesy Ocean Key Resort & Spa 2. Ocean Key Resort & Spa, Key West Adjacent to Mallory Square at Zero Duval Street, Ocean Key commands spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico from its Sunset Pier (which hosts live music and dancing every night). The sophisticated LIQUID Pool-Bar-Lounge, with draped cabanas, is exclusive to guests. Rooms are decorated in cheerful, tropical tones of bright teal, lime, and yellow and all have balconies. Don’t miss out on a Key lime margarita pedicure at SpaTerre! Courtesy The Marker Waterfront Resort Key West 3. The Marker Waterfront Resort Key West Opened in late 2014, Key West’s newest luxury resort in twenty years, The Marker occupies nearly 2 acres of land near the town’s Seaport. The architecture is traditional “conch” style with modern touches that include an extensive contemporary art collection of paintings and sculptures. Large rooms (starting at 400-square-feet) have floor-to-ceiling windows with sliding doors on to private balconies. Lush tropical landscaping surrounds three onsite pools, one adults-only. Courtesy Pier House Resort & Spa 4. Pier House Resort & Spa, Key West Only a few blocks from Old Town, Pier House nevertheless has its own, private, small, white sand beach. The resort, originally a small motel built in 1967, lays claim to having started the careers of both Jimmy Buffett and Bob Marley in its funky Chart Room Bar (which serves free popcorn, peanuts, and hot dogs). The décor throughout the property, including guest rooms, is a mix of classic, tropical prints and elegant West Indies-style colonial furnishings. Courtesy Sunset Key Cottages 5. Sunset Key Cottages (Luxury Collection), Key West This charming cottage community on Sunset Key, a 27-acre island accessible by boat, couldn’t feel further from the noise and crowds of Key West. Breakfast is delivered daily to each of the 40 one- to four-bedroom units in picnic baskets left on porches. Rooms are bright, with warm butter yellows, bold blue accents, stripes and floral prints, and overlook flowering gardens, swaying palms, and a wide sandy beach. See the rest of The Best Resorts in The Florida Keys on CNTraveler.com More from Condé Nast Traveler: The Friendliest and Unfriendliest Cities in the World The 50 Most Beautiful Cities in the World 50 Things to Do in America Before You Die The Most Beautiful Island on Earth

