This Guy Sewed A Belle Dress For His 'Beauty And The Beast' Proposal

One thoughtful boyfriend planned a proposal fit for a princess for his “Beauty and the Beast”-loving girlfriend. Joel Lynch, a graduate student at Iowa State University, popped the question to Cara Szymanski on Jan. 14 in the periodical room of the campus library ― a location a bookworm like Belle would no doubt have approved of. Leah Lynch “Librarians Monica Gillen and especially Brenda Currier were wonderful at helping set up the periodical room for my use,” Joel said. But it wasn’t just the location that made the proposal so romantic. “[Cara] grew up admiring Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast,’” Joel wrote in an Imgur post on Sunday. “Wanting to recreate the famous scene, I decided to make her the dress to coincide with my proposal.” So armed with a cheap sewing machine and lots of coffee, Joel hand-made Belle’s signature yellow ball gown. Courtesy of Joel Lynch Joel had no previous sewing experience. And though you’d never know it by looking at the finished product, he told The Huffington Post he has “never sewn anything before in [his] life, actually.” Courtesy of Joel Lynch Joel used this guide from Tracy’s Costuming World as inspiration. Joel began sewing the dress in October and finally finished last weekend, an hour before Cara arrived for a visit from Wisconsin (the two are living in separate states for now and take turns visiting each other every other weekend). Over winter break, he sometimes spent up to 14 hours a day on the dress. “[It was] a lot of trial and error,” he said. “I ended up making three corsets before I got one I liked.” Leah Lynch The finished product. On the day of the proposal, while the couple was walking around the library looking at books, Joel’s sister Leah put the gown on a dress form and set it up in an adjacent room. It was time for the big reveal. “When I opened the door to the side room, she saw the dress and, as you might expect, burst into tears,” Joel told HuffPost. “After I helped her get it on, I told her to wait for the music to start.” That’s when “Tale As Old As Time” began to play and the couple shared a beautiful dance in the periodical room among the journals and magazines. Leah Lynch The big moment. Her answer? “Yes!” Leah Lynch An intimate moment between the couple. The couple first met at a wedding when they were both members of the bridal party. Below, more photos from the fairytale proposal: Leah Lynch Leah Lynch Leah Lynch Leah Lynch H/T Cosmopolitan Related… This Talented Bride Spent 1,000 Hours Crocheting Her Own Wedding Dress Husband Turns Spare Closet Into A Beautiful Vanity For His Nurse Wife This Crafty Husband Built A Giant Advent Calendar For His Wife By Hand