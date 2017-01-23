NWS has issued a winter storm warning for the several areas including Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, The Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, The Western Mogollon Rim, The Eastern Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons.As of Sunday, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing much of late Monday and Tuesday, making the precipitation more of a rain/sleet mix, said National Weather Service of Albany meteorologist John Quinlan. Travel will be hard overnight Monday into Tuesday and for the Tuesday morning commute.The weaker storm forecast to roll through the region Friday night through Saturday morning is forecast to dump an inch or two of snow on East Idaho, with the exceptions being the Oakley, Malta and St. Charles areas which could receive up to 4 inches.There will be a break on Sunday before another storm moves in.22, National Weather Service forecasts call for less than one inch of snow accumulation.The storm is expected to drop the least amount of snow – 1 inch – on Franklin.The National Weather Service tweeted that numerous Wasatch Front valleys “will see periods of heavy snowfall followed by periods of inactivity”.The weather will continue cold through the week, with lows in the single digits Tuesday and Wednesday mornings and highs not getting above freezing through Friday.