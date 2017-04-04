Democrats threaten delay on Supreme Court nominee

Bob CaseyBob CaseyUnder pressure, Dems hold back Gorsuch support The Hill’s Whip List: Where Dems stand on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Friends, foes spar in fight on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee MORE Jr. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.Murray was in the Senate in 2006, when Gorsuch was unanimously confirmed on a voice vote to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. Patty Murray says she will vote against confirming Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court – and filibuster him if necessary.”Judge Gorsuch was unable to sufficiently convince me that he’d be an independent check on a president who has shown nearly no restraint from executive overreach”, Schumer said.Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer has said Gorsuch should have to get 60 votes to secure his confirmation, but it was unclear whether Democrats would remain unified and attempt to block a final vote, as liberal activists would like.Schumer wants his Democratic colleagues to vote “no” on Gorsuch.Obama tapped Garland shortly after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, a right-wing jurist who believed in taking the Constitution as it was written more than 200 years ago. Every time Democrats tried to draw him out on a range of serious issues, including abortion and gay rights, Gorsuch answered in the same way: “I have declined to offer any promises, hints or previews of how I’d resolve any case”.Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Nothing else matters in deciding whether he should become a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.No Democrat has yet pledged to support the judge, but Sen.When Gorsuch was nominated, Casey said he was concerned that the Supreme Court under Chief Justice John Roberts had moved too far to the right in supporting corporate interests over those of working Americans and that Gorsuch would simply accelerate that shift. The other seven, including Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have yet to announce their plans.If that doesn’t happen, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., would likely try to secure 60 votes to proceed to a confirmation vote, including eight Democrats. “It’s to change the nominee”. But if Democrats were to do so, then McConnell could simply change Senate rules and lower the threshold for moving the nomination forward.After today’s hearings conclude, the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on whether to send the nominee to the full Senate with a positive, negative, or neutral rating.The American Bar Association’s Nancy Scott Degan says the committee evaluating Supreme Court nominees doesn’t give a well-qualified rating lightly.