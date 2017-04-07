Justice Department cites Baltimore police reform ‘concerns’

Justice Department lawyers had said, under the Trump administration, they believe this is local business and the federal government shouldn’t be getting involved.The investigation, launched after the death of 25-year-old Freddie Gray while in police custody, identified racial bias “at every stage” of the police department.Hundreds of Baltimore residents are expected to show up to offer commentary, critiques and recommendations regarding a proposed agreement to overhaul the city’s troubled police force.NAACP President Cornell Brooks is right to call the move by the Trump Justice Department “somewhere between chilling and alarming”.On Wednesday, Pugh applauded the judge’s decision, and encouraged residents to show up and speak their minds.City leaders and civil rights organizers had urged residents to ask the Trump Justice Department to remain committed to the deal, which was negotiated in the waning days of President Barack Obama’s presidency.Ralph explained to the court that the decree is fiscally responsible, has cost-controlling measures, and supports better training and technology for the city’s police department while creating a transparent system for investigation into officers accused of wrongdoing. This puts Sessions at odds with the Baltimore Police Commissioner and the city’s mayor, both of whom are highly supportive of the consent decree and spoke out against a possible delay in implementing it.Despite the opposition of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a federal judge in Baltimore on Friday locked in place a consent decree between the city’s police force and the Department of Justice.A federal judge in Baltimore approved a sweeping consent decree Friday that outlines extensive reforms now required for the city’s police department, finding that “time is of the essence”.The ruling allows Baltimore to move forward with hiring an independent monitor and setting up an office for staff who will oversee auditors to ensure the police force makes changes to address a scathing report from the Justice Department a year ago that found widespread discriminatory and unconstitutional practices.The monitor will oversee the implementation of the agreement, which mandates improvements such as additional training for officers. He said the department has similar concerns about such police reform agreements nationwide.However, U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar denied that request today-not for political reasons, but because it was made just days before a scheduled public hearing about the decree, which had been scheduled since February, the Baltimore Sun reports.”Ultimately, the job of police reform lies with the local [police] department and local government”, John Gore, deputy assistant attorney general, said at a public hearing in Maryland federal court Thursday morning. It also overhauls the way the department handles encounters with mentally ill residents and with sexual assault cases.The judge’s approval signals complications for Sessions as he suggested this week that his Justice Department will retreat from such agreements with troubled police departments across the U.S. “There are clear departures from many proven principles of good policing that we fear will result in more crime”, Sessions said.Following Gray’s death, the department began undertaking some reforms, including outfitting officers with body cameras and updating the use-of-force policy.Tracie Guy-Decker, another Baltimore mother, said that she was afraid to call the police.Pushing back the hearing at the last minute would be a “burden and inconvenience to the court, other parties, and most importantly, the public”, the judge said. In the end, we should remember why these decrees were sought in the first place: to help foster a greater understanding between police departments and the communities they serve, to help take down the temperature where passions were running high.