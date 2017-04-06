More than half a million sign Melania Trump petition

Most people couldn’t fathom spending their year’s rent on one fashion statement, but it seems that when it comes to the ladies of the White House, beauty costs a lot more than just pain.In her official portrait, Melania wears a a $2900 Turlington Satin-Trim Two-Button Jacket from Dolce & Gabbana which she paired with an Hermes scarf and the 25-carat ring her husband gave her for their tenth anniversary. She’s a lovely woman’. While some gushed that the first lady was “beyond beautiful” and “gorgeous”, others on Twitter mocked (shocking, we know) the image as highly airbrushed and compared the gauzy background – a window in the White House residence – to 1990s school portrait settings.The decision is a glaring one considering Donald Trump’s seemingly staunch viewpoint on promoting American-made goods and spreading a message of “Buy American and hire American”, (except, of course, at many of his own businesses). However, Stefano Gabbana took credit for the First Lady’s silk-collared black suit on Instagram, thanking Trump for wearing it and adding a handful of hashtags like, #DGWoman and #madeinitaly.The White House released FLOTUS’ portrait on Monday, April 3.While this isn’t the first time Trump has worn clothes by a foreign designer, it is perhaps the most noteworthy so far.”Exceptional first lady – looking forward to the next chapter in your life and the inspiration you will bring to girls’ education”.Some even criticized where in the White House Melania opted to pose for the portrait as they poked fun of the background. Yes the photo is very Vegas looking to me but that is who she is. Other users on social media thought the ring was a little too ostentatious.The queen was in Washington with her husband, King Abdullah II, who met with President Donald Trump at the White House.”And Melania’s official portrait is out”, posted political journalist Allen McDuffee. See Her Changing Looks Over the Years! Trump has taken 12 such vacations ever since he took over the White House eleven weeks back.