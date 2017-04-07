Principal steps down after investigation from students

A group of high school journalists from Kansas are being applauded for their investigative work after the new principal of their school resigned following an article published by the students that questioned her credentials.In a story published last Friday in the Booster Redux, the student journalists questioned the legitimacy of Corllins University, where incoming principal Amy Robertson said she got her master’s and doctorate degrees.Robertson, who now works with an education consulting firm in Dubai, said in an email to The Kansas City Star there was “no issue” when she received the degrees from Corllins in 1994 and 2010.The story began to germinate on March 6, when the Pittsburg Community Schools announced it had hired Amy Robertson as the high school principal.’We stumbled on some things that most might not consider legitimate credentials, ‘ she told The Kansas City Star.Emily Smith, Booster Redux’ advisor said that the school actually went ahead and held an emergency faculty meeting, and the superintendent said that Robertson had been unable to prove she received an undergraduate degree from the University of Tulsa, as she had claimed.Robertson said she received those degrees from Corllins University, a private college.The school in Dubai where Robertson had previously worked as principal was also revealed to have had its licence suspended in 2013 by the United Arab Emirates government over “unsatisfactory” ratings.I guess real journalism still exists. Booster Redux identified that firm as Atticus I S Consultants in Dubai, where she had lived for 20 years.At a time of shrinking resources in newsrooms, students are helping to fill gaps in coverage, said Tom Rosenstiel, executive director of the American Press Institute, adding, “There’s a sense that significant journalistic investigations can come from anywhere now”. She told The Washington Post that she was extremely proud of her students: “They were at a loss that something that was so easy for them to see was waiting to be noticed by adults.” Yes. She was scheduled to start August 1, 2017, and would’ve made $93,000 per year, but administrators and teachers can thank a few tenacious students for exposing the disturbing problems with her resume.”I hope it really emboldens young people to take on substantive news stories even if they are afraid of administrative censorship”, he said.In the post-truth age of fake news and distrust in media, the teen journalists of tomorrow are out here bringing scoops to the masses.Superintendent Destry Brown says the district will probably be making changes to its vetting process. On April 4, 2017, Dr. Robertson resigned from her contract with Pittsburg Community Schools USD250.At most high schools, the student newspaper is responsible for goofy features on the editors’ friends and inoffensive articles about how it just snowed a lot. The school is not accredited by the U.S. Department of Education and an inquiry with the Better Business Bureau revealed that the school, address unknown, was not BBB accredited.