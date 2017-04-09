Six people arrested after deadly St. Petersburg subway bombing

Three people have been arrested over suspected links to the suicide bomber who attacked St Petersburg’s subway.Investigators said Djalilov – believed to be a Russian citizen born in the central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan – had set off a bomb in a train carriage travelling between two busy Saint Petersburg metro stations on Monday afternoon.No one has claimed responsibility for the subway bombing, but Russian trains and planes have been targeted by bombings staged by Islamist militants in the past.Russian authorities have rejected calls to impose visas on Central Asian nationals, hinting that having millions of jobless men across the border from Russia would be a bigger security threat.On Tuesday morning, 53-year-old Oleg Alexeyev, who trains bomb-detecting police dogs, went to the station where the stricken train pulled in and victims were taken off.Russian President Vladimir Putin has said between 5,000 and 7,000 people from Russia and other former Soviet republics were fighting alongside the Islamic State group and other militants in Syria. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was expected to sign a new order later Wednesday tightening security on subway systems around the country, Interfax reported.The terror attack’s death toll rose to 14, while 49 people are still being hospitalized. “The recent tragic events in St. Petersburg are the best confirmation of this”, Putin said at the meeting in Moscow.The bombing raised jitters ahead of the Confederations Cup football tournament in June, with the opening game and final set to be held in Saint Petersburg as Russian Federation gears up towards hosting the World Cup next year.On Monday, Jalilov allegedly detonated an explosive on the St Petersburg metro between the central Sennaya Square and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations, killing at least 14 persons and leaving over 50 injured.Train doors were blown apart by the underground blast in St Petersburg on Monday.The attack has put renewed focus on the large number of migrants from central Asian former Soviet states, who have moved to Russian Federation to work.Investigators said they had searched a flat as part of their inquiry and that “objects relevant to the investigation” were found. It was unclear whether that number included the attacker.”I expressed (to Putin) our solidarity with the Russian people as they face this hard time”, he said. 14 people died as a result of the attack – 11 people died on the spot, one died in an ambulance and two at the hospital.