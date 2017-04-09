Trump takes up health care with Rand Paul, on golf course

Senator Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, left, makes a brief statement to the media after returning to the White House from a round of golf with President Donald Trump at the president’s golf course, Trump National in Virginia on April 2.A source familiar with internal House Republican deliberations said healthcare, not taxes, now topped the House agenda and that the White House was driving the healthcare effort. But the proposal was getting mixed reviews from both conservative and moderate lawmakers, raising doubts about the rescue mission. Opposition from the hard-line group, which has around three dozen conservative Republicans, contributed to circumstances that forced House Speaker Paul Ryan to withdraw the bill from a March 24 vote that would have produced a certain defeat.”The second way, which I hate to see, then the Freedom Caucus loses so big and I hate to see that”, said Trump.He added: “The president and I have faith – we have faith that Congress will stand up and do the right thing”.By Monday, Trump laid the blame squarely on Democrats and the Freedom Caucus, writing in a tweet: “The Republican House Freedom Caucus was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory”. They still want to repeal the Essential Health Benefits, requirements that insurers have to cover services like maternity care, mental health care and hospitalization, in their plans.The lack of a resolution complicates a White House push for a House vote on a healthcare proposal before Friday, when lawmakers return to their districts for two weeks.And in just the past few days, the president and the White House have singled out the Freedom Caucus and specific members for their non-support – including Michigan GOP Rep. Justin Amash and South Carolina GOP Rep. Mark Sanford, who is sponsoring the House version of Paul’s overhaul plan. Frank LoBiondo, R-N.J., and conservative Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., each saying they remained “no” votes.Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., a leader of the moderate House Tuesday Group, was among moderate lawmakers who met with officials at the White House earlier Monday, a GOP aide said.”It is wrong to require the states to come to Washington D.C. on bended knee”, Brooks said.Moderates expressed a reluctance to vote quickly on a new bill.The White House’s comments Sunday providing some details about the President’s game with Paul and Mulvaney came in contrast to its previous reluctance to discuss Trump’s time at his properties and on the golf course specifically.”We’re taking our time and working through policy and structure until we reach consensus”, said Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady.The post Freedom Caucus, White House dispute not dissipating appeared first on PBS NewsHour.”We have very productive conversations occurring among our members, but those are productive conversations”, Ryan said.Ultimately, the political sin that Trump is claiming here of not signing onto his much-criticized bill is unlikely to be a negative with voters in these very conservative districts, says Taylor.House Freedom Caucus members helped derail a vote last month on legislation long sought by Republicans to repeal and replace the health care law known as Obamacare.