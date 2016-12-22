12 Dreamy Winter Proposals That Will Have You Swooning This Season

If these romantic proposals don’t put you in the holiday spirit, twe don’t know what will. With some help from our friends at HowHeAsked, we’ve compiled 12 sweet proposal moments that are guaranteed to warm you from the inside out. 1 Jay Keating via HowHeAsked “There were candles lit all around and the snow was falling perfectly. I couldn’t believe it was actually happening exactly how I imagined. He got on one knee and asked me to marry him. It couldn’t have been any more beautiful.”

Read the full story here. 2 Rachael Patterson via HowHeAsked “I can’t even remember what he said because I was crying so much. It was a fairytale and I wouldn’t have changed it for anything.”

Read the full story here. 3 Chris Emeott Photography via HowHeAsked “He opened the doors to the ice skating rink and there was a red carpet laid on the ice with a box at the end. Things clicked and I figured it out. Everyone moved to the sides of the rink so it felt like we were out there alone. I laughed, cried and finally said ‘yes.'”

Read the full story here. 4 G. Chapin Studios via HowHeAsked “At the end of the shoot, Daniel and Jennifer were brought in front of the tarp. Jennifer was told it was a Christmas backdrop. Gabby had a friend remove the tarp, and boom, there it was. Jennifer’s jaw dropped. After what seemed like an eternity of Daniel kneeling, the shock finally wore off of Jennifer, and she said ‘yes.'”

Read the full story here. 5 Sara Lynn Photographic via HowHeAsked “I asked him what was he was doing here and he says: ‘You have made me the happiest person in the world since we met. Now I want to try to make it the same for you for the rest of my life. Do you want to marry me?’ He gets down on one knee and opens the ring box! I couldn’t believe it! I started crying and screaming ‘YES! YES!'”

Read the full proposal here. 6 Analisa Joy Photography via HowHeAsked “He put the ring on my finger and I quickly squealed! I just kept saying, ‘Is this real life?!’ over and over. He then pointed off into the distance where our best friends were hiding and our friend Casey was filming the whole thing! It was PERFECT!”

Read the full story here. 7 Alexandra T Wren Photography via HowHeAsked “I pulled Kandas towards me and completely forgot every single word I had recited over and over in my head. Suddenly, there was no bridge. No Central Park. No tourists. No gorgeous New York skyline. All I could see was her beautiful face staring back at me. Just she and I. Everything else disappeared.”

Read the full story here. 8 Kai Fuglem via HowHeAsked “I was shocked to say the least! ‘What?!?! NO!’ I exclaimed in disbelief. Then I noticed my extremely poor choice of words and nearly knocked him over as I hugged him, crying. Everything went fuzzy around us and I couldn’t even understand what we were both saying after that!”

Read the full story here. 9 Christy Beal Photography via HowHeAsked “Several minutes later Winston turned around and ran towards us with a sign that said, ‘Will you marry us?’ Before I could say anything Lucas was down on one knee telling me how much he loved me and asked if I would marry them.”

Read the full story here. 10 Ronn and Marketa Murray via HowHeAsked “I couldn’t believe my eyes. When he asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of my life adventuring with him, I said ‘Yes, of course!’ and kissed him. Within minutes after his proposal, green lights raged across the sky. We stood there screaming in awe at such beauty.”

Read the full story here. 11 Steve Heinrichs Photography via HowHeAsked “We reached the summit just as the sun rose. And when Justin got down on one knee and pulled out the box with the ring, he didn’t have to say a word. I said ‘yes!'”

Read the full story here. 12 David Bokov via HowHeAsked “All of a sudden, I see sparkling lights ahead of me wrapped around a bridge over the most beautiful snowy river! I started crying and freaking out right then and there. He led me onto the bridge where he asked me to be his wife and spend forever with him! I said ‘yes!'”

Read the full story here.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx