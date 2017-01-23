12 Romantic Real Wedding Photos That Are So Full Of Love

January may not be prime time for weddings, but the couples who tied the knot recently made their winter celebrations positively magical. Below, 12 romantic real wedding photos from our readers. 1 Melissa Sigler Photography “We captured a fun night photo of our couple Rebecca Johnston and Marcus Porwoll in the mist and sleet. They were such troupers and it was the absolute perfect condition for a dynamic portrait.” — Melissa Sigler 2 Dana Ebron Photography “A little rain did not dull the day for Ashley and Miller, who wed in Atlanta, Georgia at the Emory Conference Center Hotel.” — Dana Ebron 3 Steven and Lily Photography “It was about 20 degrees and starting to snow and Gail and Robby braved the cold for this photo in the middle of Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia.” — Steven and Lily Inge 4 CLH Images Photography “Although the weather was frigid, these two trooped through the cold for some gorgeous outdoor photos at their venue Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York.” – Carrie Lynn Holligan Smith 5 Courtesy of the couple “Congratulations to Amy Patterson and Paul Pepe on their wedding! So happy for you both. Your smiles say it all!” — Lisa Block 6 Neri Photo “Kiel and Christina got married at Now Sapphire Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico.” — Neringa Ridges 7 AJR Photo Studio “Francesca and Marcos eloped to Puerto Rico for an intimate beach wedding, and Mother Nature came through with her gift of a stunning sunset.” — Ashley Wright, Puerto Rico Destination Weddings 8 Nicholas Hoffman for Vital Image “On the beautiful morning of January 22, Sarah and Paul gathered their friends and family for a wonderful Sunday brunch wedding at Pine Hills Country Club in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.” — Nicholas Hoffman 9 Craig Obrist/Instagram “Cozy wedding hugs are the best!” — Craig Obrist 10 Obi Nwokedi Photographers/Instagram “No faces showing, but still love this one from Dani and Gerald’s wedding.” — Obi Nwokedi 11 Courtesy of Katie Becker “Our very own wedding last weekend.” — AJ and Katie Becker 12 Inspired Events AZ “This is our lovely military couple from last week. We had so much fun with this wedding and the military traditions.” — Inspired Events AZ If you go to a wedding or get married yourself, hashtag your photos #HPrealweddings or e-mail one to us afterward and we may feature it on the site! Please include the couple’s names as well as the date and location of the wedding. For more real wedding photos, check out the slideshow below: