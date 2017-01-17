13 Real Wedding Photos That Are Overflowing With Love

We can really feel the love! Below, 13 heartwarming real wedding moments from our readers who tied the knot over the weekend. 1 Studio XIII Photography “Love will always trump hate.” — Jamie Thrower 2 Autumne Shultz Photography “Brent and Brittany Huskey celebrated their wedding in the beautiful Tennessee snow at Springbrook Golf and Country Club in Niota.” — Autumne Shultz 3 Wedding HART “Congratulations to Ken and Kalin Darisaw on their beautiful wedding in Punta Cana! The love of close friends and family was in the air the entire weekend!” — Loyall Hart 4 KSS Photography “Some fabulous snowy wedding photos we captured with Brittany and Joe at the Sterling Ballroom in Tinton Falls, New Jersey inside the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.” — Kiamarie Stone 5 JoPhoto “It sure didn’t feel like winter in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday at Anne and Ben’s wedding! Congrats to this sweet couple!” –

Kathleen Atkins 6 Your Adventure Wedding “Kavoos and Diana at Kakslauttanen Igloo Resort in Lappish-Finland.” — Ann Peters 7 Knapp Photography “Amy and Alan escaped a winter snowstorm in their hometown to travel to Puerto Rico for a beautiful (and warm!) beach destination wedding. Congratulations to the happy couple!” — Ashley Wright, Puerto Rico Destination Weddings 8 Grazmel Wedding Photography “Daniella and Martyn got married this weekend in Budapest, Hungary.” — Grazmel Wedding Photography 9 Daniel T Davis Photography “Kendrese and Jermey were married in an amazing candlelit ceremony in Houston, Texas.” — Daniel T. Davis 10 Palmetto Duo “Maddie and Justin were married on an unusually warm January day this weekend at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church with reception at the Corley Mill House.” — Katie Hart, Photographer 11 J&M Photography and Design “Dariel and Angelo Coleman had an elegant winter wedding where they said their I dos in front of family and close friends at Pine Tree Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama.” — Jelani Newton 12 Krisandra Evans “Sara and Jared were married on Sunday at Ambient+ Studio in Atlanta, Georgia.” — Krisandra Evans 13 Lisa Price Photography “A gorgeous couple in front of Knoxville’s iconic backdrop!” — Lisa Price If you go to a wedding or get married yourself, hashtag your photos #HPrealweddings or e-mail one to us afterward and we may feature it on the site! Please include the couple’s names as well as the date and location of the wedding. For more real wedding photos, check out the slideshow below:

