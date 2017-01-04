15 Beautiful Engagement Rings That Are The Very Best 'Something Blue'

Brides, look no further: the most charming way to incorporate your “something blue” is by wearing it on your ring finger. Below you’ll find 15 engagement rings in gorgeous shades of blue that are truly a thing of beauty. 1 Joy Michelle | Trumpet and Horn 2 EidelPrecious/Etsy 3 LaMoreDesign/Etsy 4 EidelPrecious/Etsy 5 MinimalVS/Etsy 6 Ken & Dana Design in NYC 7 Alexis Russell 8 Claire Pettibone/Trumpet Horn 9 Patricia Leung | Ken and Dana Design in NYC 10 Pristine Gemstone Jewelry 11 Anna Sheffield 12 MinimalVS/Etsy 13 LaMoreDesign/Etsy 14 Anna Sheffield 15 Artemer Jewelry Design Related… Feast Your Eyes On 100 Years Of Engagement Rings In Under 3 Minutes 21 Engagement Rings That Are Perfect For The Unconventional Bride 17 Women Who Don't Care What You Think About Their 'Tiny' Wedding Rings

