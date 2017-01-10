15 Winter Wedding Moments With Plenty Of Love To Warm Your Heart

Temperatures dropped this weekend but the snowy weather didn’t stop our readers from making the most of their wedding celebrations. Below, 15 real wedding moments with lots and lots of love. 1 NeriPhoto “Today was magical! Congrats, Jeremy and Anna.” — Neringa “Neri” Ridges 2 JD Land/Instagram “I’m still amazed that in all the portraits from Saturday’s snowy wedding you can’t tell how cold it was because Michelle and Eilan were such troupers! It was 18 degrees outside for their portraits!” — JD Land 3 Photos By Pru “Melanie and Charles laughed, cried and pledged their love to each other in a beautiful ceremony at The Venetian Room in Atlanta, Georgia. Not even an ice storm could stop these two.” — Prudence Rufus 4 Rachel Kimberly Photography/Instagram “When your couples are freaking awesome and don’t care that it’s a blizzard, you get shots like this! Congratulations, Danielle and Phil!” — Rachel Varanelli 5 Lauren Pinson Photography “Elizabeth and John were married on a chilly day in Wichita Falls, Texas.” – Lauren Pinson 6 Matt Stallone Photography/Instagram “Wind chills in the teens and blizzard conditions and these two (and props to the bridal party!) had no problem going outside several times for photos throughout their amazing wedding. Hoping they are soaking up the sun right now on their honeymoon!” — Matt Stallone 7 JoPhoto “The frigid weather didn’t faze Paige and Kevin’s winter wedding at The Standard in Knoxville, Tennessee!” — Kathleen Atkins 8 Photos By Pru “Vernee and Kevin were married on Tuesday in a private ceremony at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Decatur, Georgia. Congrats to the happy couple.” — Prudence Rufus 9 JoPhoto “It was a nice day for Erika and Sam’s white wedding in Knoxville, Tennessee!” — Kathleen Atkins 10 R Hickman Photography “Not even 46 degree weather in Central Florida would stop Courtney and Alex from getting married on Saturday at Rocking L Ranch.” — Rashad Hickman 11 Scott Goh Photography “Wedding of Callum and Rhianne held at St. Francis Xavier’s Cathedral in Adelaide with a reception held at the Glen Ewin Estate.” — Scott Goh 12 David Abel/Instagram “A sneak peek from my wedding today! @expab you look amazing!” — David Abel 13 Erik Christian Photography “Cristal and Kyle Cherubini married in Newburgh, New York at the Powelton Club. They had five weeks to plan the wedding before Kyle, who is in the Marines, had to ship out for duty.” — Erik Christian 14 Ashleigh Bing Photography “Tyia and Derrick invited everyone to their NYE party but unbeknownst to the guests, they were going to exchange vows at the stroke of midnight.” — Ashleigh Bing 15 Daniel T Davis Photography “Courtnie and Dustin shared an intimate moment on their wedding day in Houston, Texas.” — Daniel T Davis If you go to a wedding or get married yourself, hashtag your photos #HPrealweddings or e-mail one to us afterward and we may feature it on the site! Please include the couple’s names as well as the date and location of the wedding. For more real wedding photos, check out the slideshow below:

