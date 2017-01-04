16 Newlywed Couples Who Started The New Year Off With A Bang

These beautiful brides and grooms are kicking off the new year with a new spouse! Below, 16 wedding photos from HuffPost readers who said their “I dos” during the holiday season. 1 Nicole Baas Photography “Such an epic NYE spent working with some of my best friends! I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. Confetti is now banned from their venue #sorrynotsorry.” — Nicole Baas 2 Paul Saltzman of EP Anderson Studios “After 22 years together as a couple, Diana Sepac and Jayne Miller finally exchanged vows and made it legal in front of their children in Vieques, Puerto Rico.” — Sandy Malone of Sandy Malone Weddings 3 Matt Gruber Photography “Jackie and Kevin’s wedding kicked off 2017 in epic fashion!” — Matt Gruber 4 Vesic Photography “Nasir and Faiza got married on the last Friday of the month in Greenville, North Carolina.” — Hooman Bahrani 5 Sasha Q Photography “Melissa and Steven Mayers married in Greenville, South Carolina.” — Sasha Johnson 6 Jessica Love Photography “Little cold on the lake, but Sulin and Ted (and an amazing bridal party!) did a great job!” — Jessica Love 7 Photos By Pru “Jessica Warbington and Laurence Womack wed in a fun, romantic New Year’s Eve wedding in Atlanta, Georgia at the Emory Conference Center Hotel.” — Prudence Rufus 8 Carrie Roberts | Elite Images “Lindsay and Fred got married at The Park Pavilion in Seaside Heights, New Jersey on New Year’s Eve! We were able to battle the crowds to get some great fireworks pictures!” — Carrie Roberts 9 DW Digital Photography “Andreina and Brook’s beach wedding in Siesta Key, Florida.” — Wendell Daltirus 10 Carly Michelle Photography “Not a bad way to close out 2016 with this stunning couple on a freezing but beautiful winter day.” — Carly Michelle 11 Michael Bloom Photography “Analey and Tom were married New Year’s Eve at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York.” — Michael Bloom 12 Vesic Photography “Cristobal and Amanda rang in the new year by getting married in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.” — Hooman Bahrani 13 Allie Miller Weddings “Jonelle and David married at Social Costa Mesa in California on New Year’s at midnight.” — Allie Miller 14 SMJ Photography “Alicia and Justin tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in Middleburg, Pennsylvania, surrounded by their family and friends. We found an amazing location and were graced with some epic stormy skies that provided a great backdrop for their wedding pictures!” — Scott Josuweit 15 Daniel T Davis Photography “Tinu and Ini were married in a lush green garden in Houston, Texas.” — Daniel T Davis 16 Clint James Photography “One advantage of having a backyard wedding — you can have your own private fireworks show! The rain wasn’t going to keep Kristina and Johnathan from enjoying a lovely wedding at her grandparents’ home.” — Clint James If you go to a wedding or get married yourself, hashtag your photos #HPrealweddings or e-mail one to us afterward and we may feature it on the site! Please include the couple’s names as well as the date and location of the wedding.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx