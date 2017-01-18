17 Bold, Beautiful Brides Who Slayed In Pants At The Wedding

And the bride wore pants! A dress may be the go-to wedding wardrobe, but it isn’t the only option. Below, 17 beautiful ladies who rocked a pair of trousers on the big day. 1 Petronella Photography 2 Isabelle Selby Photography 3 Cassandra Zetta Photographer 4 Rachel Couch for Pop! Wed Co. 5 Lucy Spartalis of She Takes Pictures He Makes Films 6 Quetzal Wedding Photo 7 Visuals By Raat 8 Cari Courtright Photography via Love Inc. 9 Aurelia D’Amore Photography 10 Rachel Red Photography 11 Bre Thurston 12 Krista Turner Photography 13 Love and Water Photography 14 Petronella Photography 15 Steph Grant Photography 16 Tim Simpson Photography 17 Michele M. Waite Photography Related… 23 Dark Wedding Dresses For Brides Who Think White Is Trite 19 Bridal Parties Who Perfected The Mismatched Dress Trend 23 Beautiful Tattooed Brides Who Wouldn't Dream Of Covering Their Ink