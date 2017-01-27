19 Magical Wedding Ideas That Will Appeal To Your Inner Unicorn

The unicorn trend isn’t just limited to hairdos and hot chocolate. Now, even brides and grooms are embracing all things colorful, shimmery and sparkly. By incorporating some of the whimsical wedding touches below, your big day is bound to be positively magical and totally unicorn-friendly. 1 An airbrushed dress James Tang Photography 2 Pretty pastel hair in purple Amy Cloud Photography 3 Or blue if that better suits you TimeWrap Productions 4 Mini unicorn piñatas LulaFlora/Etsy 5 Iridescent nails Hannah Rox Nails 6 Or a glitter-ific mani eternitea/Reddit 7 A celebratory backdrop CarouselLane/Etsy 8 A smoke bomb photo op Jenna Bascom Photography 9 Sprinkle wedding favors Something Turquoise 10 A sprinkle cake Kelsea Holder 11 Or a unicorn cake, complete with a horn With Love & Confection 12 Some mythical caketoppers Kemper Mills Fant Photography 13 Rose gold glitter shoes Keds/Kate Spade 14 Bridesmaids in whimsical dresses and flower crowns to boot HELENA AND LAURENT PHOTOGRAPHY 15 Unicorn escort cards Kelly Braman Photography | Hey Gorgeous Events Cards by ReadyGo/Etsy 16 Some on-theme signage Kelly Braman Photography | Hey Gorgeous Events Sign by ReadyGo/Etsy 17 Pastel petals MangoRed Studios | Todd Oshiro of Always Flowers 18 Or perhaps some rainbow blooms Kemper Mills Fant Photography 19 The night is yours — make it magical! Shewanders Photography Related… This Couple With Down Syndrome Threw The Most Magical Wedding This 'Unicorn Hot Chocolate' Is Liquid Dreams In A Cup This Unicorn Hair Is The Definition Of Extra