19 Places You Should Never, Ever Propose Marriage

There’s nothing more romantic than hearing the words “Will you marry me?” Unless, of course, those three words are uttered at McDonalds or some place similarly uninspired. Sorry, but no amount of Chicken McNuggets can redeem that situation. What other proposal locations should be avoided? Below, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest quips and real-life experiences from the trending Twitter hashtag #BadProposalLocations. 1 My husband proposed in our car, in our parking lot, below freezing, after 6 months of hinting at big romantic plans. #BadProposalLocations— Fan Grrrl (@sethfan4eva) January 15, 2017 2 Trump Inauguration

#BadProposalLocations— Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) January 15, 2017 3 On The Bachelor #BadProposalLocations— Dammit Erin (@DammitErin) January 15, 2017 4 #badproposallocations At someone else's wedding.Saw a video of this on Reddit once and I thought it was in such bad taste.Extremely selfish.— James Maguire (@maguirenumber6) January 16, 2017 5 Chipotle. She gave you free guacamole not the key to her heart. #BadProposalLocations— Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) January 15, 2017 6 On the set of @jerryspringer #BadProposalLocations pic.twitter.com/PMj6jf0Dqb— Ben B (@benb8182) January 15, 2017 7 #BadProposalLocations at Home Depot

Yes this really happened.

She said yes

Been married 22 years and shop at Lowe's now.— AustinBeerGeek (@AustinBeerGeek) January 16, 2017 8 #BadProposalLocations standing in line at Costco.— The Hashtag Kid (@thehashtagkid) January 16, 2017 9 On a highway, blocking the entire left lane. #BadProposalLocations pic.twitter.com/fHrQGdP4Vk— Mediologists (@mediologists) January 16, 2017 10 At her wedding. #BadProposalLocations— Yaron Melman (@NrouteHQ) January 15, 2017 11 the backdrop of a Walmart dumpster (my parents) #BadProposalLocations— brady ann parham (@superbradyann) January 17, 2017 12 Golden Corral

No one feels sexy after eating a pot roast and 37 shrimp.#BadProposalLocations— Dammit Erin (@DammitErin) January 15, 2017 13 Taco Bell Drive-Thru#BadProposalLocations@BratPackTags pic.twitter.com/toF7CuKU47— Todd Haines (@toddwhaines) January 15, 2017 14 In line at the DMV #BadProposalLocations— Theresa (@tlcprincess) January 15, 2017 15 #BadProposalLocations

Do you?

I doo pic.twitter.com/eCdkIDQeQc— ThePublicGadfly (@ThePublicGadfly) January 15, 2017 16 was in mcdonalds six years ago when a man walked in and proposed to his gf, she looked awkward but said yes anyway lol #badproposallocations— stu macher (@koupeachy) January 16, 2017 17 #BadProposalLocations lagoon at high tide pic.twitter.com/8fxCIKL0wM— joel sabi (@joelsabi) January 15, 2017 18 Funeral #badproposallocations— Ben Fletcher (@BenSFletcher) January 15, 2017 19 Disney World #BadProposalLocations pic.twitter.com/E7PbAOUF9s— Mike Murray (@mmurray308) January 16, 2017 Related Stories 30 Hilarious Tweets About Marriage That Just Nailed It This Year 24 Hilarious Tweets From People Who Are Hopelessly Single The First Date Vs. The 21st Date, As Told In Comics The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week