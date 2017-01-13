19 Times Flower Girls Brought Some Major Style To The Bridal Party

Sure, the bride and groom may be the stars of the show, but these fashion-forward flower girls gave the newlyweds a run for their money. Below, 19 photos of adorable little ones with a major sense of style. 1 Elizabeth Burgi Photography 2 Duy Ho Photography 3 Tony Gambino Photography 4 Amy Anaiz 5 Studio 29 6 D. PARK PHOTOGRAPHY 7 Elizabeth Burgi Photography 8 Quetzal Wedding Photo 9 Joe and Marianne of Marianne Wilson Photography 10 Aurelia D’Amore Photography 11 Elizabeth Burgi Photography 12 Tana Photography 13 Amy Anaiz 14 Quetzal Wedding Photo 15 KELLY J PHOTOGRAPHY 16 Tracey Buyce Photography 17 Quetzal Wedding Photo 18 Aurelia D’Amore Photography 19 Arrowood Photography Related… 4-Year-Old Flower Girl Squarely Puts Dad In His Place In Endearing Video 18 Dapper Ring Bearers With Way More Swag Than You Bride's Grandma And Groom's Grandma Team Up As Ultimate Flower Girl Duo

