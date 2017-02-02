19 Valentine's Day Cards For Couples Who Aren't Totally Corny

Has the greeting card selection at your local supermarket left you wanting more? Like, a lot more? Well your prayers have been answered because below, we’ve compiled 19 alternative Valentine’s Day cards that are perfect for couples who hate all that mushy-gushy stuff. 1 CheekyKumquat/Etsy Buy it here. 2 BetterTomorrows/Etsy Buy it here. 3 PAGEFIFTYFIVE/Etsy Buy it here. 4 JulieAnnArt/Etsy Buy it here. 5 Paper Source Buy it here. 6 Life Is Funny Buy it here. 7 FlairandPaper/Etsy Buy it here. 8 JulieAnnArt/Etsy Buy it here. 9 rhubarbpaperco/Etsy Buy it here. 10 BEpaperie/Etsy Buy it here. 11 Tay Ham/Urban Outfitters Buy it here. 12 craftboner/Etsy Buy it here. 13 Life Is Funny! Buy it here. 14 GrainandDot/Etsy Buy it here. 15 FlairandPaper/Etsy Buy it here. 16 BeckaGriffin/Etsy Buy it here. 17 FoxandWit/Etsy Buy it here. 18 rhubarbpaperco/Etsy Buy it here. 19 BetterTomorrows/Etsy Buy it here. Related… These Quirky Illustrations Show The Delightfully Weird Side Of Love 26 Tweets About Married Life You Can't Help But Laugh At 16 Spot-On Cards For Couples Who Also Happen To Be Best Friends