21 Festive Wedding Photos That Are Pure Holiday Magic

December can be a magical time of year, full of joy and celebration. And that's especially true for couples who tie the knot during the holiday season. Between the well-lit trees, snowscapes and red and green decorations, the 21 holiday weddings below will fill you with plenty of Christmas cheer. 1 M Lindsay Photography 2 Bowerbird Photography 3 Lia Giannotti Photography 4 Mary Cyrus Photography 5 Joee Wong 6 Anna Perevertaylo 7 Caz Holbrook Photography 8 Ed and Aileen Photography 9 Yuliya M Photography 10 Tracey Buyce Photography 11 Steven And Lily Photography 12 Caity McCulloch Photography 13 Camilla J. Hards 14 Kelli Wilke Photography 15 Clane Gessel 16 Jaci Berkopec 17 Wes Craft Photography 18 Katie Kaizer Photography 19 Natalie Kunkel 20 Robert Norman Photography 21 Janelle Elise Photography

