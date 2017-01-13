26 Dreamy Blue Wedding Dresses That Stand Out In A Sea Of White

Your “something blue” doesn’t have to be limited to a pair of shoes, a piece of jewelry or a ribbon you tie around your bouquet. Instead, set yourself apart from the pack by wearing a blue gown on the big day. With dresses in shades of light blue, turquoise, navy and everything in between, you’re bound to fall in love with one of the gorgeous options below. 1 Kristin Sweeting | Park Floral Design Gown by Carol Hannah

2 Salt and Sky Studios Gown by Carolina Herrera 3 Sara Monika, Photographer Gown by Loversland 4 Lane Dittoe Gown by RMINE 5 Gillian Foster Photography Gown by Pink Blush 6 Sarah Burton Gown by Claire Palmer 7 Erica Camille Productions 8 Sean Money and Elizabeth Fay Gown by YolanCris via London Bride Couture 9 Tyler Rye Photography Gown by Chantel Lauren 10 Rich Bayley Photography 11 J Elizabeth Photography Gown by Glamour by Terani Couture 12 Banga Studios Gown by Aneesh Agarwaal 13 Emmy Lowe Photo Gown by Monique Lhuillier 14 NICK TUCKER PHOTOGRAPHY Gown by Suzanne Neville available at Miss Bush 15 Sean Money and Elizabeth Fay Gown by Monique Lhuillier 16 Leah Moyers Photography Gown by MYWONY 17 EP Anderson Photography Custom gown by Dream Dresses By PMN 18 Dawn Photography Skirt by Sweet Caroline Bridal Styles 19 Samm Blake Gown by Catherine Kowalski Bridal 20 Josh Deaton Photography Gown by Carol Hannah 21 E Schmidt Photography Gown by Francesca Miranda 22 Rachel Red Photography Gown by Tara LaTour 23 Pop! Wed Co. Gown from Nordstrom 24 Emmy Lowe Photo Gown by Jean and Jewel 25 Samm Blake Gown by Michelle Jank 26 Claire Thomson Photography | Marnel Toerien Gown by Janita Toerien

