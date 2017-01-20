26 National Park Wedding Pics That Are Truly A Breath Of Fresh Air

The U.S. national parks are nothing short of majestic with their awe-inspiring mountain ranges, glaciers, canyons, lakes, deserts, waterfalls and wildlife. Brides and grooms are making the most of these stunning landscapes by saying their “I dos” in or around the parks all across the country. (Just make sure to apply for any necessary permits and follow all park regulations. More on that here.) Below, 26 national park wedding photos that will leave you speechless. 1 Zion National Park India Earl Photography 2 Zion National Park Gideon Photography 3 Sequoia National Park Bergreen Photography 4 Acadia National Park Kendra Elise Photography 5 Acadia National Park Kate and Keith Photography 6 Olympic National Park Kim Butler Photography 7 Olympic National Park Carl Zoch 8 Olympic National Park Salt & Pine Photography 9 Olympic National Park Salt & Pine Photography 10 Grand Canyon National Park Mike Olbinski Photography 11 Glacier National Park Carrie Ann Photography 12 Glacier National Park Marianne Wiest Photography 13 Glacier National Park Marianne Wiest Photography 14 Glacier National Park Marianne Wiest Photography 15 Yosemite National Park Braedon Photography 16 Yosemite National Park D. Park Photography 17 Yosemite National Park Bergreen Photography 18 Mount Rainier National Park Hinterland Stills 19 Joshua Tree National Park Amelia Lyon Photography 20 Canyonlands National Park Angela Hays Photography 21 Arches National Park Angela Hays Photography 22 Arches National Park Carl Zoch Photography 23 Great Smoky Mountains National Park JoPhoto 24 Rocky Mountain National Park Marcela Pulido 25 Rocky Mountain National Park Bergreen Photography 26 Sand Dunes National Park Kendra Elise Photography