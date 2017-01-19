30 Award-Winning Wedding Photos That Say More Than Words Ever Could

Hollywood actors and filmmakers aren’t the only ones taking home awards this season. On Sunday, The International Society of Professional Wedding Photographers (ISPWP) announced the winners of their “Best Wedding Photography Of 2016” contest. Below, we’ve compiled 30 of our favorites. To see the collection in its entirety, head over to the ISPWP. 1 Ken Pak of Ken Pak Photography 2 Diesica e Andre Mansano of Mansano Fotografia 3 Hendra Lesmana of Cheese N Click Photography 4 Ashvin Ghisyawan of TOTAALFOTOGRAFIE 5 Claudine Grin of Claudine Grin Photography 6 Rosita Lipari 7 Marcin Labedzki of B&W Photography 8 Vinci Wang of Vinci Wang Photography 9 Lanny Mann of Two Mann Studios 10 Ana Paula Aguiar of Ana Paula Aguiar Fotografia 11 Daniel Moyer of Daniel Moyer Photography 12 Irina Skripnik 13 Michal Warda of WhiteSmoke Studio 14 Nunzio Bruno 15 Kemran Shiraliev of Shiraliev Photography 16 Matteo Originale of fotoOri 17 Nunzio Bruno 18 Johnny Garcia of Johnny Garcia Fotografo 19 Apresh Chavda of Apresh Chavda Photography 20 Lu Minifeel of Minifeel Photography 21 Cafa Liu of Cafaphoto 22 Anastasia Arrigo of Foto Arrigo 23 Seeler Mao of SEELER PHOTOGRAPHIC STUDIO 24 Isabelle Hattink of FotoBelle 25 Jose Ignacio Ruiz of Fotoinstantes 26 Garderes Sylvain of Garderes Dohmen Photography 27 Garderes Sylvain of Garderes and Dohmen Photography 28 Lionel Madiou of The Madious 29 Francesco Gravina of Francesco Gravina Photographer 30 Lotte Vlot of Lotte Marie Photography