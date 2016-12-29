30 Hilarious Tweets About Marriage That Just Nailed It This Year

Married couples may like to think that their relationship is a unique and complex thing. But at the end of the day, it turns out that marriage is a surprisingly universal (and often hilarious) experience. To prove it, we’ve compiled 30 of the funniest and most relatable marriage tweets from 2016. 1 [facebook]

"5 years ago i married my best friend, my soulmate, i love you"

[real life]

"eat all the leftovers again and i will end you"— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) October 5, 2016 2 *watching husband sleep*

Me: "I just love him so much, he's my everyth-"

*husband snores*

Me: "I can't live like this."— Six Pack Mom (@Six_Pack_Mom) August 28, 2016 3 Marriage is essentially two people taking turns pushing down the top of the kitchen garbage so they don't have to take it out.— Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) May 20, 2016 4 My wife is so much better looking than me that a cashier just put a plastic divider down in the middle of our groceries.— Charles Demers (@charliedemers) January 16, 2016 5 Text from wife: I'm so sorry, I'm gonna be about half an hour late

Me [forgot we were even meeting, still in bed]: you always do this— David Hughes (@david8hughes) November 6, 2016 6 ME: There's no i in team but there is one in pizza

WIFE: so you’re not going to share

ME: I am not going to share— Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) January 18, 2016 7 My wife & I just snoozed 2 separate alarm clocks for 2.5 hrs. This is the exact relationship I hoped for.— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) May 18, 2016 8 Wife: We need milk, eggs, and bread. Write it down.

Me: No need. I'll remember.

[an hour later]

Wife: What did you buy?

Me: A panda.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 6, 2016 9 "I was just about to do that chore that I see you're starting now"

- Marriage— Zack (@Mr_Kapowski) May 10, 2016 10 *pulls curtain back while wife is in the shower*

me: Are we – stop screaming, it's just me- are we out of Cheetos?— Josh (@iwearaonesie) February 24, 2016 11 (Wedding)

Priest: They've written their vows

Wife: *recites beautiful vows*

Me: *takes out notecard* I love you and cheese the same amount— Snow (B)ice (@Pro_Jones_) January 10, 2016 12 Nothing in life can prepare you for how much of marriage is spent just listening to someone cough.— beth with the cat (@bourgeoisalien) May 3, 2016 13 [rolls over in bed and whispers to wife]

"I ate like 75 chicken nuggets today"— Rob (@rockymomax) February 16, 2016 14 Before I got married I didn't realize "What do you want to watch?" was a rhetorical question— Josh (@iwearaonesie) May 16, 2016 15 Husband: I love you.

Me: *eating a potato chip really loudly* You should. I'm a goddamn miracle.— Flannery (@imdaintyaf) September 12, 2016 16 I bet my husband's favorite thing about me is how I don't order anything and then ask for sips of his drink and snatch his french fries.— Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) September 29, 2016 17 Wife: Where are you

Me: The store

W: Don't lie to me

M: Wh-

W: I saw the internet history

M: *hangs up* pic.twitter.com/CbhMqKVGkq— Hip Dad Online (@hardlyrelevant) May 25, 2016 18 Just put on fancy socks and a night shirt with no food stains so I can try to seduce my husband later.— Ashley Austrew (@ashleyaustrew) January 23, 2016 19 WIFE: Stop spending money on stupid stuff

ME: Okay

[later]

WIFE: What the hell?

[dog walks by in a tuxedo]

ME: He's getting married, Karen— Floyd (@dafloydsta) August 17, 2016 20 I wondered if my wife was asleep so I held my phone a foot over her face and turned it on.

Then I dropped it onto her nose.

She's awake now.— Bipolar Bear (@_b1p0larbear) October 27, 2016 21 My husband just texted me from the bathroom and asked me to bring him "A LOT more toilet paper," so yeah, the romance ain't dead people.— Madame Mumsie (@MUMSIEesq) March 8, 2016 22 Wife: why are you breathing like that?

Ahh marriage. When you can be questioned for continuing to live.— Jeff (@usermcuserface) November 29, 2016 23 Me: I'm exhausted.

Husband: Didn't you take a 2 hour nap?

Me: What do you mean by that?— Jackie Bouvier (@jackiembouvier) February 16, 2016 24 Me: I spent HALF as much as YOU usually do on groceries.

Wife: Congratulations.

[2 hours later]

Me: We have nothing to eat in this house.— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) January 9, 2016 25 Relationship status: My wife asked me what I wanted for dinner and then told me I was wrong.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) February 22, 2016 26 Me: Wait, so it's cool for you to use my phone charger but I can't touch yours?

Wife: Correct.— Rock (@TheMichaelRock) January 28, 2016 27 [runs to the door to greet wife]

I'm afraid there's been a terrible accident involving all the things you asked me to do today.— David Hughes (@david8hughes) February 28, 2016 28 MARRIED SEXT

Her: Is it in?

Him: Not yet

Her: Put it In now!

Him: Ok it's in

Her: And set the timer! Im not eating burnt lasagna again!— Will Rodgers (@WilliamRodgers) May 23, 2016 29 Hey baby it's Friday night, why don't you get into something more comfortable that you can wear all weekend because we have no laundry left.— Tired Working Mom (@WorkingMom86) January 30, 2016 30 I need you to be spontaneous. Be predictable. I need intimacy. Give me my space. Load the dishwasher. Not like that.

