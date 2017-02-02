8 Weird Sleep Positions Couples Know All Too Well

Sharing a bed with your partner is all fun and games until they nod off and you realize they have some truly bizarre sleeping habits. (Or worse yet, they’re a blanket thief. Good luck falling asleep while freezing.) As the BuzzFeed video above points out, some couples’ sleep positions are simply not conducive to getting any shut eye. Take, for instance, this one: Or this one: Maybe Lucy and Ricky had the right idea: Sleeping in separate beds is the way to go. Related Stories What Your Sleep Position Says About You These 13 Happy Couples Sleep In Separate Beds. Here’s Why The #1 Thing Couples Fight About 5 Things All Unhappy Couples Do