Amanda Seyfried Is Such A Low-Key Bride And We Love Her For It

Amanda Seyfried is gearing up for a big year in more ways than one. The actress is planning a wedding with fiancé Thomas Sadoski and the couple is expecting their first child together. In her cover interview for Vogue Australia’s February issue, Seyfried said, “I’ve never been excited by anything more in my life. And ready.” #Repost @vogueaustralia with @repostapp ・・・ On sale today: #AmandaSeyfried @mingey @prada, styled by @Centenera, photographed by @emmasummerton and interviewed by @zara_wong. A photo posted by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:47pm PST But one thing is for certain: the “Mean Girls” actress isn’t going to let the planning process turn her into some kind of over-the-top celebrity bridezilla. “I don’t want to be the center of attention,” she told Vogue, according to E! Online. “I get to go to premieres and get dressed up all the time. I went to the Met Gala last year in a wedding gown designed by Riccardo Tisci; I’ve played a bride a billion times.” And all these on-screen weddings, including “Mamma Mia,” “Les Mis” and “The Big Wedding,” have made her iffy on the whole traditional white dress thing. “I don’t want a white dress! I’ve worn so many of them,” Seyfried told E! News in 2015 back when she was dating actor Justin Long. “You know what I mean? The fact is, that kind of stuff is less about the ceremony and more about the commitment.” Voted and it feels so right #imwithher A photo posted by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Nov 8, 2016 at 10:36am PST Seyfried and Sadoski, who you may remember from HBO’s “The Newsroom,” first met while co-starring in the off-broadway play “The Way We Get By” in 2015. They didn’t start dating until they reunited on the set of the movie “The Last Word,” which hits theaters in March.